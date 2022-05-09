ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5 On Your Side weather forecast

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies with winds that could reach...

www.ksdk.com

News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Record heat and high humidity forecast for Mother's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.
TEXAS STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

There’s a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoors because what’s looming next week, we’ll have you hitting the AC on high and keeping it indoors unless of course you got a pool. We’ll see temperatures get to mid 70s mid day and into the mid 80s at 4pm. On top off of 85 are warm to mild this evening at three at 7pm Seven to 9pm 11pm word 66. Another cool night look at this. We got temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it won’t be quite as chilly as it is this morning but it’s gonna feel nice and then the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and x f couple of afternoons. But you notice once we get to Saturday, a warm front comes in and temperatures go from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s heading into next week. And again, that’s just a taste of what’s to come as a possibility we can have a full blown heatwave next week. And temperatures in the upper 90s. Approaching 100 morning low is very comfortable mid 50s Then we’ll get in the low 60s heading into the weekend mid to upper 60s The rain chances do return come Friday, scattered showers and storms that’ll be our best chance we are under moderate drought conditions so any rain would be welcomed.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

Cold Weather in the Hudson Valley, But Will That Change Soon?

A Warm-Up? The Weather Channel says that it will begin to progressively feel warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s during the day by late week, with lows only reaching the 50s to low 60s at night. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, as highs will stay around 80 degrees. When you look ahead on TWC's extended 10-day forecast, highs should stay in the 70s and 80s, with lows only in the 50s and 60s.
HUDSON, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Warming trend this week

I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with the latest look at your forecast. We had a beautiful, but warm, weekend. And the week ahead of us, you can expect a little bit more of the same. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine! Heading into...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sunny today, storms arrive Thursday

Sunshine today but Thursday brings scattered thunderstorms. “Staying warm, but today might actually be the day we hit 90 degrees. Humidity isn’t as high and the upper-level ridge is stronger, so today will be our best chance along
ENVIRONMENT

