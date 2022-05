The Tigard Tualatin School District recently created the positions of associate principal/athletic directorTigard and Tualatin high schools will soon have new associate principals who will also serve as athletic directors, managing their respective schools' athletics and activities. Ryan Taylor, who currently works as chair of the P.E. department at Regis High School in Aurora, Colo., will fill the new position at Tigard High School, while Tualatin High School athletic coordinator Ted Rose will take that position at Tualatin. Both begin in their new positions on July 1. The Tigard-Tualatin School Board created the new administrative positions to manager school...

1 DAY AGO