No. 1 Piedmont scored two runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth and dethroned defending champion Phil Campbell 8-4 in Game 3 of the 3A state semifinals. The Bulldogs (36-5) advance to next week’s championship series at Jacksonville State. They will play either Trinity or Thomasville. Phil Campbell finished the season at 31-10.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO