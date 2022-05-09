ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 women seriously injured in River North crash

By Sarah Jindra, Peter Marzano
 2 days ago

CHICAGO Two women were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in River North Monday morning, according to police.

Police said a dark SUV was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West Ontario Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a street light pole and then crashing into a commercial building.

Two adult women of unknown ages were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. No other information is currently available.

