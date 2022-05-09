Levittown Benefits from State Shot-in-the-Arm to Fund a Commercial Site Renno

51 Runway Road, Levittown. Image via Google maps.

A low-interest loan from Harrisburg — extended by the Pa. Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) — will help Levittown’s economic outlook. The resource was covered in the Lower Bucks Times.

The connector between the funds and their recipient, Aluminumia Realty LLC, was the Bucks County Economic Development Corporation. Its efforts brought a 15-year, $1 million state loan to fund the renovation of a multitenant commercial building on Runway Road. The entire budget for the property’ overhaul is estimated at $2 million.

The local infusion from Harrisburg is one of nine funded projects across the Commonwealth.

One leasee is already queued to take one-third of the space after the property’s acquisition. That tenant’s commercial footprint is expected to increase to 50 percent next year.

“The PIDA loans approved today provide the support needed for these nine businesses to expand and succeed,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, commenting on the funding program. “Through the acquisition of new property, the expansion of existing buildings and the purchase of new equipment, this funding ensures these businesses can grow their operations right here in Pennsylvania.”