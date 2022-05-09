ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown Benefits from State Shot-in-the-Arm to Fund a Commercial Site Renno

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKcP5_0fXfJYGR00
51 Runway Road, Levittown.Image via Google maps.

A low-interest loan from Harrisburg — extended by the Pa. Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) — will help Levittown’s economic outlook. The resource was covered in the Lower Bucks Times.

The connector between the funds and their recipient, Aluminumia Realty LLC, was the Bucks County Economic Development Corporation. Its efforts brought a 15-year, $1 million state loan to fund the renovation of a multitenant commercial building on Runway Road. The entire budget for the property’ overhaul is estimated at $2 million.

The local infusion from Harrisburg is one of nine funded projects across the Commonwealth.

One leasee is already queued to take one-third of the space after the property’s acquisition. That tenant’s commercial footprint is expected to increase to 50 percent next year.

“The PIDA loans approved today provide the support needed for these nine businesses to expand and succeed,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, commenting on the funding program. “Through the acquisition of new property, the expansion of existing buildings and the purchase of new equipment, this funding ensures these businesses can grow their operations right here in Pennsylvania.”

More on this Levittown project is at the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces New Regulations for Tipped Workers

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the final-form regulations that change Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act. These changes will update how their employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried workers with inconsistent schedules are fairly compensated for overtime. This regulation change is the first alteration since the regulation's original conception in 1977. These regulations are scheduled to go into effect on August 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Pittsburgh Newspaper Enables Access to Statewide Bridge Inspection Data That PennDOT Removed

A statewide database of bridge condition notes has been preserved by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Image via Chris Whitted at Creative Commons. A database of notes that accompanied inspections for over 20,000 Pennsylvania bridges — posted and then removed from the PennDOT website — are again publicly available. Joel Jacobs steeled himself for the task of filing the story for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Levittown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Business
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Levittown, PA
Government
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Urging Legislature To Take Action To Help Pennsylvania’s Seniors

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was in Lansdale Wednesday morning, urging the legislature to take action to help seniors in the commonwealth. The governor wants to use $204 million in federal money to boost the state’s property tax and rebate program, which helps low-income seniors stay in their homes. “I want to supercharge this program in 2022,” Wolf said. “I want to double the rebate of participants in the program. This is one we can help take some of the financial pressure off older adults on a fixed income.” The governor went on to say that the need is critical, given inflation and skyrocketing energy costs.
LANSDALE, PA
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Google Maps#Levittown Benefits#State Shot#The Lower Bucks Times#Aluminumia Realty Llc#Commonwealth
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy