State Roundup: Purple Line construction to restart in August; Dems continue to push Hogan on abortion training funds; 8 state senators to slide into reelection
PURPLE LINE CONSTRUCTION RESTARTING IN AUGUST: More than 1½ years since the contractor building Maryland’s Purple Line quit in a dispute over delays and cost overruns, a new construction team is gearing up to complete the first direct suburb-to-suburb rail line in the Washington region. Katherine Shaver/The Washington...marylandreporter.com
Comments / 0