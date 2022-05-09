ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Chinese port-city Zhoushan’s sky turns blood-red, triggering panic

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdbOp_0fXfIWbc00

Residents in China ’s eastern port city of Zhoushan were left stunned as the skies above turned red briefly over the the weekend, sparking worries of a possible fire or an unknown phenomenon.

However, meteorological experts quickly concluded that it came from lights refracted from local boats in low clouds in the region, according to reports.

The lights turning the sky crimson were coming from a fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury fishes, said China Aquatic Products Zhoushan Marine Fisheries Co, which owned the boat present in the water, according to a report by Global Times.

Officials in the area also confirmed that no fire was reported in the port city around the time skies turned red.

According to the experts, the weather in Zhoushan port city was perfect for a refraction phenomenon as the sky was cloudy with drizzle which led to an unusual reddening of the sky, triggering a brief panic.

A member from the meteorological bureau explained that when weather conditions are good, it leads to formation of more water in the atmosphere. This forms aerosols which then refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public," the official said, the report added.

Videos and photos shared by locals showed the vast sky in scarlet red as many stepped outside their house to witness the first ever such moment in the district.

The red sky chatter became one of the top trending topics on social media in China — Weibo — with more than 150 million views on it.

"When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public," said the staff of the meteorological bureau.

Experts have also clarified that no geomagnetic and solar activity could have been a possible reason behind the Zhoushan sky turning red.

The solar and geomagnetic activity, which could lead to change in colour of the skies, in the port city was calm on Saturday and no significant anomalies were reported as per the observation records, an expert from the space physics research team of the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan said, according to the report.

Comments / 595

FosterKidsMatter325
3d ago

The signs are coming people… be ready! Amen…🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️pray!

Reply(214)
200
Tommie-Tomekia Foster
3d ago

I just got one sound minded question. IF the scientific reasoning is true, then wouldn't have the people of this city would have seen this many times before over the years??? Why would they be so stunned 😯.

Reply(18)
173
Maheadabelle
3d ago

Ya, I don't think fishing boat lights are strong enough to reflect like that. My thought is that the PRC was doing some sort of weapons testing and are trying to cover it up.

Reply(6)
87
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Space Physics#Blood#Chinese#China Aquatic Products#Global Times
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy