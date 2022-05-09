ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

18-year-old charged after Potsdam high-speed police chase

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FA87Z_0fXfI1Za00

POTSDAM N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday. On May 7, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the town of Potsdam on a 2019 Infiniti sedan driven by Ahmed Said Aly, 18, of Astoria, New York.

Deputies said that Aly failed to comply and refused to stop his vehicle as multiple marked patrol units had their emergency lights on.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Aly was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on State Highway 56 in the Town of Pierrepont and over 80 miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone on County Route 59 in the Town of Potsdam.

Aly was eventually stopped and arrested on the following charges as well as several other vehicle and traffic violations.:

Road rage incident leads to fight, DUI arrest in West Rutland
  • Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, A Misdemeanor
  • Speeding 100 mph/ 55 mph
  • Speed in Zone 80 mph/ 45 mph

Following his arrest, Aly was issued appearance tickets returnable in Potsdam Town Court at a later date.

Frank James indicted for Brooklyn subway shooting; faces life in prison

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SUNY Potsdam University Police and the Potsdam Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Astoria, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
Potsdam, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Potsdam#Shooting#Infiniti#The Sheriff S Office#Potsdam Town Court
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WETM 18 News

83-year-old woman arrested for Waverly bank robbery

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing the village’s Chemung Canal Trust Company location Friday afternoon. Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was arrested after Waverly Police responded to the bank around 10:38 a.m. when the bank alarm was reported at the Chemung Street location. Police determined Hallett had just left […]
WAVERLY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy