What you should know about sea turtle nesting season

By Jennifer Borresen, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

About 90% of sea turtle nesting in the USA occurs on Florida beaches, from May 1 to Oct. 31. Some of the largest threats to turtle survival come from human activity.

“The best thing you can do is leave the beach as natural as you can,” said Melissa Macksey, senior biologist at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.

Each year, thousands of sea turtle mothers swim ashore on Florida's coasts, digging into the sand with their flippers, rotating their bodies to lay about 100 of their eggs, then returning to the sea. After incubating for about 60 days, the eggs hatch, and the tiny turtles dash toward the water.

Sea turtle species in Florida

Five species of sea turtles swim in Florida's waters and nest on its beaches. The federal Endangered Species Act lists the green, leatherback, hawksbill and Kemp's ridley turtle as endangered. The loggerhead, the most common sea turtle in Florida, is listed as threatened. Endangered and threatened designations make it illegal to harm, harass or kill sea turtles, their eggs or hatchlings.

How to recognize turtle tracks on the beach

The fertilized female comes ashore after dark and crawls to a suitable spot. Using her flippers, she digs a cavity in the sand, 20-30 inches deep, into which she deposits about 100 eggs. She fills the pit with sand and heads back out to sea, making tracks as she goes.

After 60 days, the eggs usually hatch in the cool of the night. All the eggs in a nest hatch at once. Hatchlings may work for several days digging out of the nest. They suddenly emerge, digging furiously.

Hatchlings scramble toward the brightest light they see, which should be the moon over the Gulf and Atlantic Ocean, but it's often electric light from beachfront homes and businesses. If they travel toward the man-made light sources, the hatchlings will die.

Some of their largest obstacles include trash and light disorientation. “The most common reason of why a sea turtle ends up in the wrong place is because there is artificial light(s) on in that direction or at that location,” Macksey said. “They use light to navigate to the water. The females use it to find the water at the end of nesting, and the hatchlings use it for the first time they emerge from the nest.”

Once in the water, they dive to the bottom and ride the undertow out to sea to feed and float in the sargassum, floating mats of seaweed that provide vital shelter. The hatchlings swim for at least 24 hours after entering the water. During this time, birds, fish and other predators pose a deadly danger.

How to protect the turtles when going to the beach

Each day in different counties, surveyors will head out before sunrise to look for turtle tracks, similar to tire tracks, on the beach and fluffy sand mounds. They will mark each nest they find with stakes, ribbons and signs that warn that it is a state and federal violation to disturb the nest.

SOURCES USA TODAY Network reporting and research, Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida State Parks Foundation

PHOTO CREDIT Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What you should know about sea turtle nesting season

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

