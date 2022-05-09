ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

BUCKSCO Careers — Elysium Marketing Group

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXCJk_0fXfH1XN00
Elysium Marketing Group, Ambler, seeks an engaged and bright account manager.Image via Christina Morillo at Pexels.

Elysium Marketing Group, a full-service digital marketing agency, is searching for experienced applicants to fill a full-time account manager position.

Based in Ambler, the award-winning marketing agency specializes in marketing strategy, digital marketing, marketing automation, website design, logos/branding, and packaging.

Elysium offers clients the personal touch of a boutique agency with the broad experience and subject-matter expertise of a bigger company. As the agency’s client base continues to swiftly grow, its team is in need of more marketing experts to keep up with demand.

Account Manager Role and Its Duties

The Account Manager will work with clients of all sizes, from local restaurants and home improvement contractors to nationally recognized companies and franchises. Because Elysium is a full-service agency, it needs an individual who is excited by both marketing strategy and branding and who is willing to learn about the variety of industries with which the team works daily.

The Account Manager will be responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategies for clients for social media marketing, email marketing, and other content marketing initiatives. The account manager will attend client meetings, work with Elysium strategists and designers, and stay up-to-date on marketing best practices and clients’ industry trends.

Project/Account Management

The account manager will serve as point of contact for specific client accounts; communicate with clients to ensure that all needs are understood and addressed; build strong client relationships to maintain existing connections; collaborate with internal and external departments to execute campaigns and analyze results; keep current clients satisfied by delivering exceptional client service on a daily basis.

Social Media Marketing

In terms of social media marketing, the role calls for development of content and editorial calendars; loading strategic posts on social media platforms; interacting with individuals who comment or message; setting and testing targeted ads on social channels for campaigns; analyzing performance to garner insights for social media posts and campaigns.

Email Marketing

Email marketing tasks include creating e-mail calendars and new content ideas; scheduling emails to lists; testing subject lines; setting times; designing creative (when applicable); working with creative team on design, content, and messaging; analyzing performance and create recommendations.

Branding/Strategy

Branding/strategy duties encompass ensuring all client creative is consistent, on-brand, and uses calls-to-action; proofreading all marketing creative before sending to clients; generating new campaign ideas.

Skills and Qualifications

Elysium Marketing Group seeks professionals with a Bachelor’s degree with at least one year of experience; a marketing and branding background; robust creativity, writing, and proofreading skills; knowledge of all social media platforms; a natural ability to multitask; a strong communication and organizational skills; an outlook of general curiosity and penchant for learning.

Benefits

Benefits to working at Elysium Marketing Group include medical and dental benefits; retirement matching; paid time off; a hybrid work environment; a career with a fun and passionate team.

To apply, email Elysium Marketing Group with a résumé and cover letter. 

Comments / 0

Related
Janil Jean

Small Businesses Should Brand In 2022

Do you own a small business? Are you looking into starting one?. That list is actually a little misleading, because the first four things can all fall under the last one, branding.
WWD

Shopify Rolls Out Audiences Tool to Drive New Business

Click here to read the full article. Shopify’s worst-kept secret debuted Tuesday, as the Canadian retail technology firm unveiled Shopify Audiences, a new tool that uses machine learning to help merchants find motivated shoppers.  The system takes aggregated conversion data from all participating merchants, zeroing in on who’s buying particular items, so it can create custom audiences for specific products. More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests According to a Shopify blog post, “Merchants simply select the...
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

LinkedIn Services Marketplace

In a time of increased entrepreneurship, the professional networking platform is offering ‘digital storefronts’ to service-driven businesses. The pandemic sparked a boom in small business formations, according to The National Bureau of Economic Research, and the heightened interest in entrepreneurship continues. Digital platforms ranging from Facebook to Pinterest...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
Remilekun Olowookere

A Guide On Selling Services On Fiverr

Fiverr is another freelance website where you can make as much money as you want. There are thousands of people doing creative things on this website and are making money online. The good thing about this website is that you can do very easy work which is in demand for just $5. Some gigs are so easy to do and hardly take 5 minutes to complete like taking a picture but some are very complex like tweaking a WordPress theme. It depends on your skill and expertise and you are the one submitting your gig so make sure you evaluate what you can do for $5.
Dollypop

The Internet Business: A Once in a Lifetime

Communication has evolved tremendously during the last century. It all started with print, then radio, television, phone, and fax, and now we're all using the Internet, which is the fastest media yet. Businesses that use the Internet as their primary mode of communication and sales have a bright future.
TechCrunch

Sunday Security launches a cybersecurity service for senior execs

Founded by industry veterans Zack Ganot (CEO) and Shaked Barkan (CTO), who previously ran cybersecurity consulting firm Pandora Security — which also focused on high-profile individuals — Sunday Security argues that as enterprise cybersecurity tools improve, attackers are shifting their focus to individuals. Unsurprisingly, that often means targeting those who can offer key access to an organization’s data and systems. Traditionally, businesses offer security awareness and executive protection programs for these users, but Sunday Security argues that its service is far more comprehensive.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How Looking Backward Helped Lego's CEO Save His Company

To launch and scale a successful venture, it helps to define a higher purpose for the enterprise, one that includes but also transcends the pursuit of growth and profits. My new book, Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies, catalogs the tremendous benefits that the serious pursuit of purpose confers on companies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Email Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Pexels
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales U for ‘Pie & AI’ an Explanation of Knowledge Graphs and Optimizing Supply Chains

Pie & AI at Desales University explains some of the tech behind supply chain optimization.Image via DeepLearning.AI at DeSales University. Knowledge graphs and their ability to improve supply chain management is the topic of a May 12 presentation at DeSales University at the University Conference Center in Center Valley. The in-person session, hosted by the university’s Center for Data Analytics, runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to increase your website traffic with competitor analysis

Today, the search engine competition is intense as never before, and it's not enough just to have a good website to overrun the competitors. By analyzing competitors, you can find out their promotion strategies. That allows you to optimize your work. However, there are some nuances to be taken into account. You can get acquainted with the strategy of competitors and adapt according to the situation, which is going in your niche, but there are no exact guarantees that this strategy will work for you. Especially if you are waiting on a quick result. All these adjustments are implemented by trial and error, so be prepared for anything.
INTERNET
WWD

Gucci Joins Polimoda in Educating Future Retail and Omnichannel Professionals

Click here to read the full article. GUCCI’S CASE STUDY: Strengthening its partnership with Gucci that began in 2018, Polimoda is teaming with the Kering-owned luxury brand on a new master course debuting in the fall that will focus on fashion retail and omnichannel management. The Florence-based fashion school said the course reflects the evolution of shopping habits and the increased importance of omnichannel strategies to integrate brick-and-mortar retail with online operations.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Apple Insider

Apple touts benefits of privacy-preserving ad tech in pitch to advertisers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has revealed to advertisers thatApp Store search ads served in a non-targeted fashion are just as effective as those relying on targeting via first-party data.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Promotes Two Execs to Oversee VidCon Amid Leadership Shake-Up

Paramount Global has promoted two executives to svp positions overseeing VidCon as the convention’s general manager, Jim Louderback, transitions to an advisory role. Colin Hickey will be the svp operations at VidCon after serving as its chief operating officer for more than eight years. During that time, Hickey helped broker VidCon’s 2018 sale to Paramount Global (known as Viacom at the time). In his new role, Hickey will report up to Pam Kaufman, Paramount’s president of consumer products and experiences.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount's Marc Weinstock on Selling a Film in Tricky TimesNew 'Jackass' TV Series Headed to Paramount+Paramount+ to Launch in...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Benzinga

Atom Finance Democratizes Investment Intelligence With B2B Embedded API, UI Kit

Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, has launched an embedded stock and crypto intelligence technology for trading platforms. What Happened: The offer includes a series of APIs, WebSockets, and embedded UIs that unlock unique insights and visualizations for integration onto existing trading platforms. “By partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and...
MARKETS
abovethelaw.com

How To Supercharge The Most Traditional Of Marketing Options

Most lawyers still rely heavily on referral marketing to generate leads. That didn’t change over the course of the pandemic. But the way that referral marketing was done certainly did. Now, lots more business networking takes place online than it ever has before. And that’s largely a good thing,...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

MTarget Selects ​​iBASIS to Intro CPaaS Mobile Marketing Campaigns via APIs

MTarget, a French B2B direct marketing services provider specialized in mobile solutions, has selected iBASIS to deploy campaign management via programmable voice calls for call centers and businesses in banking, finance, and retail. Business customers will benefit from a flexible and cost-efficient CPaaS solution that uses voice services for their...
SOFTWARE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy