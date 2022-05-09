Postcards are Back!

Need an interesting place to go, not far, not expensive, and MAYBE something you didn’t know existed? Or maybe you did and you never went there… It’s the Devil’s Soup Bowl (and Grave's Hill) in central Michigan, located in Yankee Springs Recreation Park, located approximately halfway between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. What’s a Devil’s Soup Bowl? It’s a “kettle” lake (except there’s no water) that was formed by glaciers up to 13,000 years ago. There are trails that take you all over, and you can hike to the bottom of these “bowls” – approximately 100 feet down...or, you can walk the rim.

FULTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO