MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Hampshire, but some residents say they're still confused by guidelines for testing. New Hampshire is averaging more than 500 reported new cases each day, the most since Valentine's Day. But the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is lower than it was at the end of last week. Still, many health care facilities say workers are experiencing burnout, partly because of staff shortages.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO