Michelle Pfeiffer to lead Wild Four O'Clocks cast

A number of Hollywood stars, appearing in high-profile Broadway shows, were left out of Monday morning’s Tony Awards nominations.
The Funny Girl revival, which has suffered from mixed reviews, only scored one nomination (featured actor in a musical for Jared Grimes), leaving out stars Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch, who pundits predicted would get nominated.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott Join List of PerformersJennifer Hudson Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status After Tony NominationTony Awards: 'A Strange Loop' Tops Nominations
Other stars who failed to earn the Tony nominations some pundits expected,...
