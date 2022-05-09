ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michelle Pfeiffer to lead Wild Four O'Clocks cast

By Celebretainment
inforney.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Pfeiffer will play the lead role in 'Wild Four O'Clocks'. The 64-year-old actress has been tapped to star in the directorial debut from Peter Craig – who penned the script for 'The Batman' and has also worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The flick tells the story of...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, says she was shocked when she heard she had RETIRED from acting when she was just working less to be with her kids... as she promotes her new series The First Lady

Michelle Pfeiffer says she was taken aback by claims she had retired from acting when she was just trying to raise a family. The First Lady actress, 63, reflected on her decision to take a break from Hollywood for around five years after the attention on her and her family made things difficult for her kids Claudia, now 29, and John, 27, when they were growing up.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Michelle Pfeiffer says she’d ‘never want to risk’ damaging her marriage by starring in David E Kelly’s shows

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about her married life with TV writer David E Kelly and how she keeps their relationship “sacred”.The actor has been married to the Big Little Lies writer since 1993 and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year. While promoting her new series The First Lady – a retelling of American leadership through the lens of the women of the White House – Pfeiffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she’d consider starring in one of his shows. “I would,” she started, before backtracking. “But I never want to...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Meg Ryan Is Officially Reviving the ’90s-Era Rom-Com

If your favorite movie genre is “pre-1999 Nora Ephron rom-coms,” pencil in a Saturday night at the theater at some point in 2023. After largely stepping away from Hollywood for nearly a decade, Meg Ryan and her perfect blonde highlights will appear in another just-the-right-side-of-schmaltzy romance, What Happens Later, an adaption of a 2010 play by Steven Dietz.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Peter Craig
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Nominations Snubs: ‘Funny Girl’ Stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, ‘Company’ Actress Katrina Lenk Not Nominated

A number of Hollywood stars, appearing in high-profile Broadway shows, were left out of Monday morning’s Tony Awards nominations. The Funny Girl revival, which has suffered from mixed reviews, only scored one nomination (featured actor in a musical for Jared Grimes), leaving out stars Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch, who pundits predicted would get nominated.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott Join List of PerformersJennifer Hudson Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status After Tony NominationTony Awards: 'A Strange Loop' Tops Nominations Other stars who failed to earn the Tony nominations some pundits expected,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Michael Douglas Not Even Recognizing Her After Nose Jobs Made It Harder To Get Work

Many celebrities feel pressured to get plastic surgery for more work to flow. In this glamorized and, at times, shallow business, not being sought out for roles can make certain actresses feel they must change something about their appearance to make getting work easier. One of those actresses is Jennifer Grey. While she was iconic in her ‘80s role in Dirty Dancing, she was unrecognizable to some because of the two nose jobs she had in the early 1990s. In her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner, Jennifer Grey opens up about how her nose jobs made it hard for her to get work and that even Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022

Over the past few decades, Angelina Jolie grew to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and highest-paid personalities. Establishing a successful career despite extensive and negative media coverage, Jolie has gone from being an actor’s “wild child” daughter to becoming an active humanitarian and pop culture icon. Let’s dig into Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#American#French
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

Michelle Williams Is a Proud Mom! Meet Her Kids With Thomas Kail and Heath Ledger Amid Baby No. 3

Actress Michelle Williams is pregnant with baby No. 3, and she’s already a proud mom to two amazing kids. The Manchester By the Sea star shares son Hart with her husband, Thomas Kail, whom she married in March 2020 months before she gave birth to their first child together in June 2020. Michelle is also a mom to her teenage daughter, Matilda, from her prior relationship with late actor Heath Ledger.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Minnie Driver explains why her break-up with Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon was ‘agony’

Minnie Driver has opened up about the “agony” of her public break-up from Matt Damon.The actors started a relationship while starring together in Gus Van Sant’s 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which became a sleeper hit and kickstarted Damon’s career in a huge way.Damon’s sudden celebrity status put pressure on their relationship and their breakup attracted widespread attention from the media – not least because Damon announced he was single on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was news to Driver.Reflecting on the public nature of their breakup, which the actor saw mentioned on the front pages of taloids everytime she...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy