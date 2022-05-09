Floral Laurels: One of Our Outdoor Treasures Makes Philly Mag List of Must-Sees for Spring 2022

Nature lovers of all ages will enjoy a springtime visit to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve. Image via Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve.

A Philadelphia Magazine listing of the most appealing gardens and arboretums has included one in our own backyards. Sandy Hingston, Laura Swartz, Emily Leaman, and Ashley Primis plucked it out of a number of contenders for a blooming-terrific recommendation.

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope might not be as extravagant as some of its counterparts. But it is nonetheless impressive and beautiful. This 134-acre preserve houses 800 species native to Pa., with many of them considered rare and endangered types.

The plants that visitors will be able to enjoy onsite carry charming, old-timey common names like shooting star, toadshade, lady’s slipper, and lizard’s tail.

In addition to its greenery, the preserve features a number of interesting and historic landmarks:

Stone Arch Bridge. This classic triple-arch span was built in 1933 and remains a favorite photo spot.

Log Cabin. Only a few steps from the bridge is this rustic structure that was originally the preserve’s gatehouse.

The Captain James Moore Pavilion. Moore was a Continental soldier who passed away on the day of Washington’s crossing of the Delaware on Dec. 25, 1776.