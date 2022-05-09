Floral Laurels: One of Our Outdoor Treasures Makes Philly Mag List of Must-Sees for Spring 2022
A Philadelphia Magazine listing of the most appealing gardens and arboretums has included one in our own backyards. Sandy Hingston, Laura Swartz, Emily Leaman, and Ashley Primis plucked it out of a number of contenders for a blooming-terrific recommendation.
Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope might not be as extravagant as some of its counterparts. But it is nonetheless impressive and beautiful. This 134-acre preserve houses 800 species native to Pa., with many of them considered rare and endangered types.
The plants that visitors will be able to enjoy onsite carry charming, old-timey common names like shooting star, toadshade, lady’s slipper, and lizard’s tail.
In addition to its greenery, the preserve features a number of interesting and historic landmarks:
- Stone Arch Bridge. This classic triple-arch span was built in 1933 and remains a favorite photo spot.
- Log Cabin. Only a few steps from the bridge is this rustic structure that was originally the preserve’s gatehouse.
- The Captain James Moore Pavilion. Moore was a Continental soldier who passed away on the day of Washington’s crossing of the Delaware on Dec. 25, 1776.
The Philadelphia Magazine piece contains other regional recommendations, beyond its endorsement of the floral treasures of Bowman’s Hill.
