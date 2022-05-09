Pedestrian Killed In Crash On I-25 At 144th Ave in Westminster Early Monday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 25 southbound at 144th Avenue early Monday morning in Westminster Police Department jurisdiction. The interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.

According to the Westminster PD press release, all traffic was being diverted at 144th Ave, as police responded to the crash on I-25 southbound that happened at roughly 2:30 a.m.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down for several hours before reopening.