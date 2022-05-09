ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Pedestrian Killed In Crash On I-25 At 144th Ave in Westminster Early Monday

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 25 southbound at 144th Avenue early Monday morning in Westminster Police Department jurisdiction. The interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHf6B_0fXfEP0100

(credit: CBS)

According to the Westminster PD press release, all traffic was being diverted at 144th Ave, as police responded to the crash on I-25 southbound that happened at roughly 2:30 a.m.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down for several hours before reopening.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Body Found Inside Vehicle Submerged In South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Driver dies following crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – A person died after a single-car crash Saturday night near Ramah. According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 pm On highway 24… Near milepost 349.The CSP said a 1999 Porsche was heading westbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control and hit a steel guardrail. The driver was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Accidents
City
Westminster, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Westminster Pd
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TMZ.com

Alabama Escape 911 Audio from Vicky White, Blames Casey White for Capture

Vicky White urged prison escapee Casey White to flee as cops caught up to the couple ... blaming their inevitable capture on his decision to stay in a local motel. In new 911 audio from the police pursuit that ended in a car crash and the jailhouse lovebirds getting caught, you hear Vicky initially tell Casey to "get out and run."
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Woman who stole a four-wheel drive on a test drive used it to repeatedly ram a prison vehicle and free her fiancé before going on the run

A 29-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after she rammed a stolen car into a corrective services vehicle carrying her fiancé, helping him escape. Canberra woman Lila Rose Mary Walto faced a number of charges including using force to rescue a person in lawful custody and assaulting frontline community service providers at ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy