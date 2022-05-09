ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Bristol Township Pairs Social-Service Experts with Police, Creating ‘Co-Responders’ to Trouble

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Au0aG_0fXfELiL00
Image via Anthony Tran at Unsplash.

To help Bristol Township police officers in situations in which social services may represent a better resolution to an issue than incarceration, the borough is joining other local communities using a “co-responder” program. A Lower Bucks Times report explained its intent.

The Bristol initiative has paired Fetiye “Tia” Kazee and Keevon Johnson aside the men and women in blue. They provide counsel for incidents in which residents whose emotional statuses can shade interactions with law enforcement. The program uses interventional approaches with the aged, those involving substances abuse, and residents with mental health issues.

The Bristol program mirrors others in municipalities now employed locally in Bensalem, Falls, and Middletown Townships — as well as nearby Bethlehem.

In Bensalem, the partnerships —in place since Dec. 2020 — have already yielded admirable results: Of the cases that might have ended with an arrest, more than half were resolved by social-service counsel. In addition, police officers’ time investments in handling these cases have declined, freeing them for more dire matters.

“We are so fortunate to partner with police leadership to bring our co-responder initiative to three more communities,” said Rachael Neff, director of the county’s Human Services Division. “Keevon and Tia are excellent additions to our ever-growing human services co-responder team.”

More on this co-responder program in Bristol is at the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Falls Township, PA
Bristol, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Springfield 15-Year-Old Has Been Found, Police Say

Police said a 15-year-old girl from Western Massachusetts who was reported missing has been found. The Springfield Police Department reported that Onasun Jolly has been located. Police previously reported that she was reported missing after she left a friend's home on Tuesday, May 3, and didn't return home. Original report:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health Issues#Townships#Lower Bucks Times#Bethlehem#Human Services Division
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy