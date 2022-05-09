ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 women critically injured, 2 others hurt after a pedestrian crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

 2 days ago

Four women were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while standing outside a store early Saturday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place near 18th Street and Camelback Road at about 8:30 AM. The preliminary reports showed that a car swerved off the road and crashed into a group of women standing outside the store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fXfAzit00
