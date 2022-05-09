ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

DELCO Careers — Elysium Marketing Group

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXCJk_0fXfAvBz00
Elysium Marketing Group, Ambler, seeks an engaged and bright account manager.Image via Christina Morillo at Pexels.

Elysium Marketing Group, a full-service digital marketing agency, is searching for experienced applicants to fill a full-time account manager position.

Based in Ambler, the award-winning marketing agency specializes in marketing strategy, digital marketing, marketing automation, website design, logos/branding, and packaging.

Elysium offers clients the personal touch of a boutique agency with the broad experience and subject-matter expertise of a bigger company. As the agency’s client base continues to swiftly grow, its team is in need of more marketing experts to keep up with demand.

Duties

The Account Manager will work with clients of all sizes, from local restaurants and home improvement contractors to nationally recognized companies and franchises. Because Elysium is a full-service agency, it needs an individual who is excited by both marketing strategy and branding and who is willing to learn about the variety of industries with which the team works daily.

The Account Manager will be responsible for creating and implementing marketing strategies for clients for social media marketing, email marketing, and other content marketing initiatives. The account manager will attend client meetings, work with Elysium strategists and designers, and stay up-to-date on marketing best practices and clients’ industry trends.

Project/Account Management

The account manager will serve as point of contact for specific client accounts; communicate with clients to ensure that all needs are understood and addressed; build strong client relationships to maintain existing connections; collaborate with internal and external departments to execute campaigns and analyze results; keep current clients satisfied by delivering exceptional client service on a daily basis.

Social Media Marketing

In terms of social media marketing, the role calls for development of content and editorial calendars; loading strategic posts on social media platforms; interacting with individuals who comment or message; setting and testing targeted ads on social channels for campaigns; analyzing performance to garner insights for social media posts and campaigns.

Email Marketing

E-mail marketing tasks include creating e-mail calendars and new content ideas; scheduling e-mails to lists; testing subject lines; setting times; designing creative (when applicable); working with creative team on design, content, and messaging; analyzing performance and create recommendations.

Branding/Strategy

Branding/strategy duties encompass ensureing all client creative is consistent, on-brand, and uses calls-to-action; proofreading all marketing creative before sending to clients; generating new campaign ideas.

Skills and Qualifications

Elysium Marketing Group seeks professionals with a Bachelor’s degree with at least one year of experience; a marketing and branding background; robust creativity, writing, and proofreading skills; knowledge of all social media platforms; a natural ability to multitask; a strong communication and organizational skills; an outlook of general curiosity and penchant for learning.

Benefits

Benefits to working at Elysium Marketing Group include medical and dental benefits; retirement matching; paid time off; a hybrid work environment; a career with a fun and passionate team.

To apply, email Elysium Marketing Group with a resume and cover letter. 

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Shopify Rolls Out Audiences Tool to Drive New Business

Click here to read the full article. Shopify’s worst-kept secret debuted Tuesday, as the Canadian retail technology firm unveiled Shopify Audiences, a new tool that uses machine learning to help merchants find motivated shoppers.  The system takes aggregated conversion data from all participating merchants, zeroing in on who’s buying particular items, so it can create custom audiences for specific products. More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests According to a Shopify blog post, “Merchants simply select the...
TECHNOLOGY
DELCO.Today

99 Online Resources to Help You Upskill or Reskill

Aside from college and university offerings, there are numerous places where you can learn online from anywhere at any time, 24/7/365. Check our resources. The list below of 99 resources is only a tiny portion of e-learning opportunities, but there might be some new ones on the list that you may have never heard about before.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
Inc.com

How Looking Backward Helped Lego's CEO Save His Company

To launch and scale a successful venture, it helps to define a higher purpose for the enterprise, one that includes but also transcends the pursuit of growth and profits. My new book, Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies, catalogs the tremendous benefits that the serious pursuit of purpose confers on companies.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sunday Security launches a cybersecurity service for senior execs

Founded by industry veterans Zack Ganot (CEO) and Shaked Barkan (CTO), who previously ran cybersecurity consulting firm Pandora Security — which also focused on high-profile individuals — Sunday Security argues that as enterprise cybersecurity tools improve, attackers are shifting their focus to individuals. Unsurprisingly, that often means targeting those who can offer key access to an organization’s data and systems. Traditionally, businesses offer security awareness and executive protection programs for these users, but Sunday Security argues that its service is far more comprehensive.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to increase your website traffic with competitor analysis

Today, the search engine competition is intense as never before, and it's not enough just to have a good website to overrun the competitors. By analyzing competitors, you can find out their promotion strategies. That allows you to optimize your work. However, there are some nuances to be taken into account. You can get acquainted with the strategy of competitors and adapt according to the situation, which is going in your niche, but there are no exact guarantees that this strategy will work for you. Especially if you are waiting on a quick result. All these adjustments are implemented by trial and error, so be prepared for anything.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Email Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Delco Careers#Elysium Marketing Group#Pexels
pymnts.com

CFOs: Lack of In-House Expertise Hinders Attempts to Digitize

Many companies continue to depend on legacy business-to-business (B2B) payments infrastructure that adds untenable costs and frictions to the process. Companies have moved to innovate their accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes accordingly, but many still face challenges in digitizing operations quickly enough to keep up with their competitors. Topping the list of barriers to payments innovation is a lack of in-house expertise to support it. Sixty percent of CFOs cite that as a concern, according to “Next-Gen Commercial Banking,” a PYMNTS and FISPAN collaboration.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Beauty Sector Ready for Digital Closeup

Industries that hung on and saw improvement during the pandemic quickly embraced digital processes and did a fast pivot to get merchandise to consumers via curbside pickup and fast, at-home delivery. The digital makeover of the beauty industry attracted more online consumers in 2021 than at the start of the...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
HIT Consultant

The Academy and Nuance Partner to Launch The AI Collaborative

– The Health Management Academy (The Academy) has partnered with Nuance, a Microsoft company, to launch The AI Collaborative, which brings together senior leaders from the nation’s Leading Health Systems (LHS) who are deploying these technologies in the clinical and operational settings, as well as planning for future use-cases.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Checkout.com to acquire identity verification startup Ubble

With this acquisition, Checkout.com is adding a new product to its suite of financial products. For Checkout.com customers, it means that they don’t have to outsource digital identity verification to another company. Identity verification is particularly important for crypto merchants and fintech companies. And it turns out that Checkout.com...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

SQream Appoints Naama Saar as New COO

SQream Technologies, the leading Peta-scale data analytics platform announced the appointment of Naama Saar as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the market leader for solutions that accelerate Peta size data analytics. Naama will lead the product, R&D and delivery teams worldwide...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Synergies raises $12M to give factory managers an AI analytics assistant

Michael Chang founded Synergies in 2016 in Boston to provide easy-to-use AI-powered analytics tools to medium-sized manufacturers. Having worked at Foxconn in Shenzhen in the late 2000s helping the Apple supplier improve yield rate, or reduce the percentage of defective products, using data analysis, Chang realized that not every factory has the financial prowess to spend tens of thousands of dollars on digitization.
BOSTON, MA
WWD

In Move That Strengthens Market Position, ESW Acquires Scalefast

Click here to read the full article. Direct-to-consumer e-commerce company ESW said it acquired Scalefast to accelerate the company’s growth and strengthen its capabilities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. ESW said subject to customary approvals, “the transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2022” and noted that Scalefast founders Nicolas Stehle, Frédéric Bocquet and Olivier Schott, will join ESW’s leadership team.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests ESW said in a statement that...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nordic B2B Sector a ‘Decade Behind’ the Consumer Digital Payments Curve

Nordic countries are well-known global leaders when it comes to digital and mobile payments innovation, even bypassing larger economies such as Germany and France on mobile payments adoption. But despite their strong reputation in technological advances, there are still a number of areas, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) space, where...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Use data from Q5 to boost mobile app growth for the entire year

Wondering how to improve the marketing performance of your mobile app in the spring without experimenting and extra costs? Take advantage of results from the high winter season, also known as Q5. The tremendous amount of data received during the winter holidays can improve your marketing strategy and boost your...
CELL PHONES
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy