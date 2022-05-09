Girls’ Prep Tennis: SEC Title on the Line Today

It is never too early to start looking toward the next men’s college basketball season. With the May 1 deadline for transfers to inform their school of their intention to transfer in the rearview mirror, analysts are now better enabled to get a read on next year’s rosters. 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty published his way-too-early rankings for 2022-23 and had Iowa coming in at No. 15. Kris Murray is testing the NBA draft waters, but he looks likely to return to Iowa City for another season, and likely to ascend to stardom. Murray following in his brother Keegan’s footsteps and becoming an All-Big...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO