Girls’ Prep Tennis: SEC Title on the Line Today

FORT MADISON — Jacqui Workman and Emily Mosley team ed up to win the doubles championship and help the Burlington High School girls tennis team with the Southeast Conference girls tennis championship on Monday. Woodsmall and Mosley beat the Mount Pleasant team of Savana Walls and Melanie Oliva, 6-1,...
BOONE — Newton’s boys tennis team came up one point short of advancing to team substate on Monday. The Cardinals scored 11 points and placed fourth in the eight-team field during a Class 1A district tournament hosted by Boone. The Toreadors are onto 1A substate after scoring 25...
Two years ago, Tyce Bertlshofer was sitting idly by, watching the spring sports go bye bye and hoping the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn't wipe out the summer sports, too.
Last spring, Bertlshofer decided it was time to make the most of every opportunity afforded him. So, for the first time in his life, he picked up a tennis racket and tried out for the Burlington High School boys tennis team.
...
Daniel Perez scored six goals and Adin Muff added a goal and an assist to lead the Wapello High School boys soccer team to a 7-4 win over Danville-New London in an SEI Superconference match Tuesday at the Carl "Mac" McGill Athletic Complex in Wapello. Kasey Grimm and Robert Vasquez...
One of the things Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs always says. His Sycamores will play anyone, anytime, anywhere. ISU is doing that Tuesday against one of the top programs in college baseball when they travel to #24 Vanderbilt.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sammi Cenek scored two minutes into the match and that goal held up as host Dunlap beat Morton, 1-0, to win the Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer title on Tuesday. Normal West beat Danville, 7-0, to clinch the Big 12 girls soccer crown. Notre Dame beat Bloomington, 6-0. Normal Community, Normal […]
It is never too early to start looking toward the next men’s college basketball season. With the May 1 deadline for transfers to inform their school of their intention to transfer in the rearview mirror, analysts are now better enabled to get a read on next year’s rosters. 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty published his way-too-early rankings for 2022-23 and had Iowa coming in at No. 15.
Kris Murray is testing the NBA draft waters, but he looks likely to return to Iowa City for another season, and likely to ascend to stardom. Murray following in his brother Keegan’s footsteps and becoming an All-Big...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn softball team is coming off an unforgettable season that ended with the Lynx claiming the Class 2A state title. “Last year, there weren’t a lot of high expectations for our team just because all of our seniors graduated. This year, coming back from a state championship win, we just want to have fun and play our game,” said senior Jill Smith.
(Creston) Atlantic captured the Hawkeye Ten Conference Girl’s Golf Tournament Title by a tie-breaker over Creston on Monday at the Crestomoor Golf Course in Creston. Both teams shot 429. “It’s been a while since we won a conference tournament championship and we’re glad to take the title back to...
The girls kicked off the Illinois High School Association track and field postseason with the three conference meets on Thursday, setting the stage for the next three weeks of area athletes chasing down titles. Guilford won the girls NIC-10 team title; Rockford Christian held off Winnebago by fourth points to...
FORT MADISON — Dayton Davis was one of the state's top basketball players over the course of the last two seasons. This past season, the 6-foot-4 senior from Fort Madison High School earned all-state accolades while helping the Bloodhounds reach No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings. So when...
DUNLAP — Lena Jackson might be on track to be a generational athlete for Richwoods.
The high school freshman certainly is generating high excitement and high expectations in the 100- and 200-meter sprints.
...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Jefferson J-Hawks are taking their athletic skills to the next level after signing letters of intent Wednesday. Kylee Olejniczak will play basketball at Concordia University Chicago next season. Along with Olejniczak, cheerleaders David Puckett, Shining Oo, and Yadhira Guiterrez will all compete at Iowa Central...
It may be hard to fathom but Monday marked the start of the final week of the regular season for most of the softball teams in the Galesburg-area.
The postseason begins next week in Class 1A and 2A, so now's the time for squads to heat up.
...
Comments / 0