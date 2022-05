So you think you’re good at basketball? Prove it. Grab three friends and put your team to the test next month as on June 11th, Forever Dedicated 64 Fitness and Hoops will be hosting its Pocono Hoops 4 Homeless 4 on 4 Basketball Tournament. This fun-filled family event will include raffles, games, and prizes. Donations are accepted, with proceeds supporting the Street2Feet Homeless Outreach Center.

TANNERSVILLE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO