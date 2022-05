BUFFALO, New York – Fifth-seeded Marist opened play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Softball Championship with a 3-0 victory over fourth-seeded Rider on Wednesday. Marist opened the scoring with a two-run first. Shea Walsh was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, and Sam Freeland followed with a walk. Caroline Baratta followed with a line drive that was caught by Rider pitcher Brooklyn Trujillo-Quintana, but her throw to attempt to double off Freeland dove into the right field corner. Walsh scored from second, and Freeland came home all the way from first.

