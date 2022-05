The Celtics fell short Tuesday night with a disappointing loss to the Bucks, leaving Milwaukee with a 3-2 advantage in a best of seven series and a devastating blow to fans. Boston was ahead for most of the game, with a score of 93-79 early in the fourth quarter. But the C's just couldn’t close it out, leaving the Bucks with the opportunity to erase a 14-point deficit and beat the Celtics 110-107. Fans did not take the loss well.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO