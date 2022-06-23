Fire up your barbecues with these 7 safety tips for summer grilling

It's time to fire up your barbecues!

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York is urging all grill masters to stay safe during outdoor cooking by following some basic rules and tips to avoid accidents and injuries.

Keep everyone safe by following these important tips:

1. USE OUTDOORS

Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors.

2. KEEP EVERYTHING AWAY

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under leaves and overhanging branches. Also keep decorations away from the grill.

3. KEEP CHILDREN AND PETS AWAY

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

4. KEEP IT CLEAN

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

5. UNATTENDED GRILLS

Never leave your grill unattended.

6. OPEN BEFORE LIGHTING

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

7. FIRE STARTERS

Always use food-approved fire starters for wood grills and smokers.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), from 2014-2018, an average of 19,700 patients per year went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Gas grills were involved in an average of 8,900 home fires per year, including 3,900 structure fires and 4,900 outdoor fires annually.