RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Fidelity Investments is expanding its North Carolina workforce, and plans to hire as many as 1,700 roles in the state. That’s in addition to the nearly 2,000 employees the company added last year in the state, with the vast majority of those roles based from the company’s Research Triangle Park campus, said Leslie Lillard Walden, vice president of regional public affairs for Fidelity Investments, in an interview with WRAL TechWire.

