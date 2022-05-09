Wellman Council Gives City Employees Raise

A jam-packed month of adult-oriented free programming continues this May at the Washington Public Library. Residents can enjoy a chamber music performance presented by the University of Iowa Arts Share program at 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, May 18th is the next installment of the new monthly YMCA Cards and Coffee Book Club which will begin with a discussion of Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild” at 8:45 a.m. followed by a movie screening at 12:30 p.m. at the library. At 6 p.m. that Wednesday you can hear from local authors John Bain and Summer Lisk, and on Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried invites readers to their “Brand New Book Club,” “Which varies a little bit from the usual book club where you all read the same book and then talk about it. So we’re asking people to just read a book off of one of our new bookshelves, then come and talk about what you read and share that experience with everybody else.”
