ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellman, IA

Wellman Council Gives City Employees Raise

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

The Wellman City Council voted to raise compensation for city workers at a...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approve Homeowner’s Request for East Main Street Project

The Washington City Council approved modifying plans for a water main project on East Main Street during their recent meeting. City Administrator Deanna McCusker informed that they are still in the design phase with FOX Engineering for improvements planned on the street from 12th to 15th avenues which they hope to let for bids in the next month. McCusker explained that the property owners at 1408 East Main Street are concerned that the work will increase their already sloped driveway. She said that the best and most affordable option would be to stop the sidewalk from just west of the alley west of the property. Council Member Bethany Glinsmann asked if honoring this request would open a can of worms for other homeowners with similar driveway issues. Council Member Steven Gault suggested that they form an agreement that would require the property owner to install sidewalks to the corner of 15th Avenue if sidewalks are installed on that street.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington School Board to Accept Middle School Design Documents

The Washington Community School Board will consider design and development documents from SVPA Architects and Carl A. Nelson construction company during their regular meeting Wednesday. The board will also consider fiscal year 2023 fees, a fiscal year 2023 revenue bond engagement letter, and a resolution amending the resolution authorizing the...
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque County Attorney denounces claims he fired his challenger for political reasons

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s County Attorney strongly denied claims from an assistant in his office who claims he is being fired for political reasons. Assistant Dubuque County attorney Richard Kirkendall has been on leave since March pending an internal investigation. That happened shortly after Kirkendall announced he was running for Dubuque County Attorney in November, challenging his boss, C.J. May for the seat.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellman, IA
Local
Iowa Government
kciiradio.com

Updates for West 5th/Lexington Road Construction

A concrete overlay on West 5th Street and Lexington Boulevard is progressing in Washington. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that mainline paving shall resume Thursday morning, beginning at Pioneer Seed and heading west toward Highway 1. Time permitting once the paving is done, Jones Contracting will then work on driveways on West 5th Street. The updated plan for Friday will be to complete paving on Lexington Boulevard from the jail east to Highway 1. The engineer’s office will continue to release updates if any plans change. Drivers are reminded to continue using caution in the work zone. The scheduled end date for the project is June 17th. For questions regarding the project, call 319-653-7731.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Groundbreaking Announced For Cedar Rapids Downtown Development

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a downtown Cedar Rapids development project. Development leaders and city officials will be at the construction site at 1st Street and 1st West this Wednesday. The project will be constructed in three phases totaling 11 new buildings between 1st and 3rd Street Southwest. The area was damaged by severe flooding in 2008.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Miller-Meeks Holds Mid-May Mobile Office Hours

United States Representative for Iowa’s Second District Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be holding mobile office hours in the KCII listening area this month. Miller-Meeks’ staff members will be available Tuesday, May 17th from 9-10a.m. in Johnson County at Coralville City Hall’s East Conference Room, from 11a.m. to noon in Washington County at the Washington City Hall Council Chambers, in Henry County from 1-2p.m. at the Winfield City Hall Council Chambers and in Louisa County from 3-4p.m. at the Louisa Community Services Building in Wapello. On Wednesday, May 18th staff will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield from 3-4p.m. and on Thursday, May 19th from 1-2p.m. they will be present at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs

A lack of qualified workers is being blamed for an Iowa pharmacy giving a patient the wrong prescription medication. The Iowa Pharmacy Board has charged the Walgreens drug store on 111 W Ridgway Ave. in Waterloo with dispensing the incorrect drugs to patients and with failing to ensure that the pharmacy employed an adequate number […] The post Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wellman City Council
WHO 13

Why transgender student guidance disappeared from a state website

DES MOINES, Iowa — The lack of a certain web page from the Iowa Department of Education’s website was raising concerns on social networks this week. The page titled “Equality for transgender students“, is blank. The explanation on the site says it was taken down to review “continued legal accuracy, in light of recent court […]
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Washington County’s Gardner Competes in National Ag Contest

Washington County resident and current Miss Elite Iowa and Midwest Agriculture Shelly Gardner will be competing in the upcoming National Elite Miss United States Agriculture Contest in Orlando, Florida, this June. Gardner shares her platform with KCII News, “The platform that I have developed is family farm safety. It’s something...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
sun-courier.com

Proposed Tama Co. hog confinement proves controversial

Iowa Select Farms sent Ken Pliner and three other representatives to meet with the Tama County Board of Supervisors on April 25 to answer questions and concerns from the community. The main frustration from residents who attended the meeting was a lack of communication from Iowa Select to people whose...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Highland Reminds Parents Free Federal Meals Program Ends This Year

As kids begin counting down the days to summer vacation, parents are reminded that the end of the school year also signals the end of free meals for every student. The federal government and USDA provided funding during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide all students access to free meals but Congress recently declined to subsidize it further.
U.S. POLITICS
stormlakeradio.com

Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Facing Thousands of Dollars in Fines

Thousands of dollars in fines have been levied against a northwest Iowa nursing home. A report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch says the federal government began fining Aspire of Primghar $10,100 a day for each day the facility failed to meet minimum standards. The fines started January 17th of this year.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Several Adult-Focused Events Still this May at Washington Library

A jam-packed month of adult-oriented free programming continues this May at the Washington Public Library. Residents can enjoy a chamber music performance presented by the University of Iowa Arts Share program at 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, May 18th is the next installment of the new monthly YMCA Cards and Coffee Book Club which will begin with a discussion of Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild” at 8:45 a.m. followed by a movie screening at 12:30 p.m. at the library. At 6 p.m. that Wednesday you can hear from local authors John Bain and Summer Lisk, and on Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried invites readers to their “Brand New Book Club,” “Which varies a little bit from the usual book club where you all read the same book and then talk about it. So we’re asking people to just read a book off of one of our new bookshelves, then come and talk about what you read and share that experience with everybody else.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Hy-Vee announces another round of layoffs

Hy-Vee has announced another round of layoffs. The Iowa grocer announced Friday that another 57 positions have been eliminated. The most recent layoffs came from the IT, engineering, equipment, real estate, and construction departments. There have been 415 corporate positions eliminated from the company in recent weeks. Workers were offered...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Vehicle Of Cedar Rapids Water Department Employee Found In River

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A river search will continue today for the body of a missing Cedar Rapids water division employee. The city vehicle of 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids was found submerged in the Cedar River on Saturday. Spaw was working an evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday — and Cedar Rapids Water Division staff reported Spaw had not returned after working most of his shift at the Northwest plant. Spaw’s personal vehicle was found in the parking lot at the water plant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy