Kalona Chamber Welcomes New Staff

The Kalona Chamber of Commerce has a new friendly face in the office. Heather Kemp has joined the Chamber as an office assistant. Kemp, a Kalona native, has been working with staff for a year as a volunteer. Kemp will be in charge of updating events on the community calendar, helping...
Earlier today (Friday) Hy-Vee announced that dozens of positions will be eliminated from the company. KCCI in Des Moines reports that the company scrapped 57 positions in this new round of layoffs. This brings the total of positions that Hy-Vee has eliminated to 415. The capacity of the jobs that were cut includes ones that were in IT, real estate, construction, engineering, and equipment.
One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
THOUSANDS of Americans can receive a new $1,400 stimulus check - but time is running out to apply. A county in Iowa is giving randomly selected residents pandemic relief checks to help offset the negative effects of COVID-19. Applicants for the Johnson County's Direct Assistance Program opened on April 25....
Aquandria Harris will host a “Pop Up for Lupus” event Saturday at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Laurel Main Street will be hosting its “Wine Down Downtown” Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. USM lantern decoration fundraiser. Updated: 3 hours ago.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band received $1,000 from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to purchase band instruments for N-K students. The Nashwauk-Keewatin Band was one of seven recipients of grants totaling $25,000 awarded by the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) in 2021. With funds from the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, it is possible to put instruments in the hands of students who need them. The band program performs in parades, pep-bands, football games, homecoming coronations, Memorial Day services, and more, providing learning opportunities for students and enjoyment for the community. The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas.
