Jalen Mills and Marcus Smart share some roots that go beyond their green hair. “You know what’s crazy? I actually went to school with Marcus Smart in Dallas in fifth and sixth grade,” Mills said on a Thursday afternoon conference call. “Everybody knew back then that he was going to be a pro in basketball because he was dunking back then. But then he ended up transferring, so we’re actually both from the same part of town back home.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO