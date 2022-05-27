ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Metroparks summer concert series kicks off

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks summer concert series, the “Sounds of Summer” kicks off Friday.

The concert series will be at locations across Cleveland Metroparks on the last Friday of each month.

People can pack a picnic and bring a chair to enjoy the music.

The first concert will kick off on May 27 at 4 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

  • May 27 – historic former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation
    • featuring Billy Likes Soda / 80s covers
  • June 24 – Wildwood Marina, Euclid Creek Reservation
    • featuring The Level Up Band / R&B and Soul
  • July 29 – Stinchcomb Memorial, Rocky River Reservation
    • featuring The Mourning Glory Band / Classic Rock
  • August 26 – Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation
    • featuring Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band / Reggae
  • September 30 – Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Reservation
    • featuring Cleveland’s Breakfast Club/80s covers

Each concert will also feature a beer garden and food trucks.

