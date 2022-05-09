Coty raises annual profit outlook on resilient luxury demand

(Adds comment from Powell interview) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday as the bond market weighed the odds the Federal Reserve can keep the economy from lurching into recession as it slams the brakes on rising, albeit moderating, pace of inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 5.8 basis points to 2.855% after the benchmark U.S. government bond hit a morning low of 2.816%. Fears of a global slowdown sparked by central bank efforts to control inflation spooked markets, with equities falling in Europe and on Wall Street, and copper prices sliding below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Marketplace radio program the battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that prices continuing to speed ahead would cause worse problems. Bond prices barely budged in late, thin trading. Certain industries, most notably housing, will feel pain as rates rise, said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI. "You're going to have mortgage rates over 6%. It's going to make it harder for potential homebuyers to buy," he said. Earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April as the rising cost of energy products moderated. The PPI surged 1.6% in March. Demand for the Treasury's sale of $22 billion in 30-year bonds was high, pushing prices up and the yield down to 2.997%, below where it traded at 3.006% before the auction, said Tom Simmons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC. "Clearly there's a huge amount of demand for duration in the market," Simmons said. "At least somebody out there is probably buying duration in expectation that maybe the Fed is going to pull off the tightening at some point." The market yield on the 30-year bond fell 2 basis points to 3.023%. The real yield, as seen by 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), has turned positive recently, suggesting an improving economic outlook, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management. "Yesterday those dropped down about 15 basis points and are still going down," Mullarkey added. "What the market was pricing in was maybe a little more profitability of a stagflation scenario, maybe a little more probability to some type of recession." The yield on 10-year TIPS was up 4.1 basis points to 0.242%. The yield has stayed positive since the beginning of May for the first time since markets cratered in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Some market indicators suggested inflation in decline. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.628%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade, down from more than 2.9% in late April. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 11.0% after accelerating 11.5% in March. Economists forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% for the month and increasing 10.7% year-on-year. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes , a gauge of recession risk, narrowed to 28.3 basis points. When the curve inverts, pushing yields on the short end higher than the long end, a recession may occur in the future. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4.9 basis points at 2.580%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.909%. The U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.539%. May 12 Thursday 5:35 PM New York / 2135 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9475 0.9629 0.059 Six-month bills 1.39 1.4192 0.000 Two-year note 99-217/256 2.5797 -0.049 Three-year note 99-240/256 2.7719 -0.041 Five-year note 99-152/256 2.8382 -0.039 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.8849 -0.050 10-year note 100-44/256 2.8551 -0.058 20-year bond 87-128/256 3.236 -0.026 30-year bond 84-232/256 3.0225 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 2.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Sam Holmes)

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO