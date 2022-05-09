ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coty raises annual profit outlook on resilient luxury demand

By Praveen Paramasivam, Ananya Mariam Rajesh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y09yZ_0fXbLtX600
Covergirl makeup, owned by Coty Inc., is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday following resilient demand for its high-end fragrances and skincare products in the United States and Europe at a time when inflation has soared to multi-year highs in most countries.

Demand for luxury goods has held up as higher prices of everyday essentials have not affected the spending power of the affluent, updates from cosmetics group L'Oreal (OREP.PA) and Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) have shown in recent days.

Revenue at Coty's prestige division, which houses cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry brands, rose 21% to $726.4 million for the third quarter ended March 31.

"(Coty's) prestige brands are seeing phenomenal growth, which means that consumer confidence to buy our brands is intact," Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi told Reuters.

Customers unable to afford products from its prestige segment could trade down to the consumer beauty unit that sells lower-priced items, Nabi said.

However, Coty's shares fell as much as 8% to $6.68 amid broader market declines. L3N2X12UK

"While the market may be preoccupied with macro factors today, we believe COTY's better-than-expected results ... should be taken positively on a stand-alone basis," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

The cosmetics maker, which has also raised prices to combat higher costs, saw its third-quarter gross margin increase to 64.3%. Adjusted per-share profit was 3 cents, beating estimates of 1 cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Coty increased its fiscal 2022 adjusted per-share earnings forecast to between 23 cents and 27 cents, from its previous outlook of 22 cents to 26 cents.

The implied forecast for the fourth quarter, however, is of a per-share loss between 1 cent and 5 cents, according to Reuters calculations, as Coty deals with the impact of higher raw material costs, the Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 curbs in China.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

May 11 (Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported. A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's B3 posts 12.3% decrease in Q1 net profit

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao on Thursday reported a 12.3% drop in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier as trading volumes fell amid higher interest rates. B3’s net income was 1.1 billion reais ($214.25 million), roughly in line...
MARKETS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as markets grapple with inflation outlook

(Adds comment from Powell interview) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday as the bond market weighed the odds the Federal Reserve can keep the economy from lurching into recession as it slams the brakes on rising, albeit moderating, pace of inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 5.8 basis points to 2.855% after the benchmark U.S. government bond hit a morning low of 2.816%. Fears of a global slowdown sparked by central bank efforts to control inflation spooked markets, with equities falling in Europe and on Wall Street, and copper prices sliding below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Marketplace radio program the battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that prices continuing to speed ahead would cause worse problems. Bond prices barely budged in late, thin trading. Certain industries, most notably housing, will feel pain as rates rise, said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI. "You're going to have mortgage rates over 6%. It's going to make it harder for potential homebuyers to buy," he said. Earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April as the rising cost of energy products moderated. The PPI surged 1.6% in March. Demand for the Treasury's sale of $22 billion in 30-year bonds was high, pushing prices up and the yield down to 2.997%, below where it traded at 3.006% before the auction, said Tom Simmons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC. "Clearly there's a huge amount of demand for duration in the market," Simmons said. "At least somebody out there is probably buying duration in expectation that maybe the Fed is going to pull off the tightening at some point." The market yield on the 30-year bond fell 2 basis points to 3.023%. The real yield, as seen by 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), has turned positive recently, suggesting an improving economic outlook, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management. "Yesterday those dropped down about 15 basis points and are still going down," Mullarkey added. "What the market was pricing in was maybe a little more profitability of a stagflation scenario, maybe a little more probability to some type of recession." The yield on 10-year TIPS was up 4.1 basis points to 0.242%. The yield has stayed positive since the beginning of May for the first time since markets cratered in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Some market indicators suggested inflation in decline. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.628%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade, down from more than 2.9% in late April. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 11.0% after accelerating 11.5% in March. Economists forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% for the month and increasing 10.7% year-on-year. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes , a gauge of recession risk, narrowed to 28.3 basis points. When the curve inverts, pushing yields on the short end higher than the long end, a recession may occur in the future. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4.9 basis points at 2.580%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.909%. The U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.539%. May 12 Thursday 5:35 PM New York / 2135 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9475 0.9629 0.059 Six-month bills 1.39 1.4192 0.000 Two-year note 99-217/256 2.5797 -0.049 Three-year note 99-240/256 2.7719 -0.041 Five-year note 99-152/256 2.8382 -0.039 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.8849 -0.050 10-year note 100-44/256 2.8551 -0.058 20-year bond 87-128/256 3.236 -0.026 30-year bond 84-232/256 3.0225 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 2.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Sam Holmes)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Europe#Coty Inc#L Oreal
Reuters

EV maker Canoo has 'substantial doubt' about going concern as cash runs low

May 10 (Reuters) - (This May 10 story corrects first paragraph to say Canoo had access to $600 million in capital, not that it was trying to raise more money) Electric vehicle company Canoo Inc (GOEV.O) on Tuesday warned investors it might not be able to meet its financial obligations, saying it had access to $600 million in funding but added it had "substantial doubt" about its going concern.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ProFrac prices IPO below target range to raise $288 million

May 12 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp (PFHC.O), an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the firm at $1.7 billion. The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison's Three -FT

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The exact structure under discussion could...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Friday amid a volatile market as major Wall Street indexes seesawed on fears of a global recession and commodity prices slipped on demand outlook worries. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,156.59 in early trade. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global growth worries send dollar to new 20-yr high

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Thursday as concerns persisted that central bank actions to drive down high inflation would crimp global economic growth, boosting the currency's safe-haven appeal. Data from the Labor Department showed weekly initial jobless claims rose to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Waiting for China

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. That would offset, at least partly, Fed tightening, the reasoning went. Instead, Beijing has more or less...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy