ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Entering the first round of the 2022 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championship Tournament, the University of Indianapolis baseball team had hit a cold stretch at the end of the regular season by having lost six straight games which included falling in 11 of the last 13. However, the squad left all that in the rearview mirror and pulled together one of the biggest upsets the tournament has seen in a very long time, defeating the Green Division top-seeded team Drury by a staggering final of 11-1 in just seven innings of play.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO