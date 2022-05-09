Father, son killed in Mendon crash identified

MENDON, Mass. (WPRI) — A family is remembering a father and son who were killed in a crash in Mendon Friday night.

“It’s just so hard, just to think about it, it just breaks you, it breaks you,” Geiny Jardin said.

Edwin Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and his son Christian, 15, were pulling out of a restaurant parking lot on Uxbridge Road when their car collided with a Ford F-350, according to The Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Their vehicle then left the roadway, struck a parked car, and traveled down an embankment into Lake Nipmuc.

Rescue crews removed them from their vehicle and were both transported to Milford Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“He was loved, loved, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my cousin you can ask any of the people that he worked with and they will tell you that they loved him they loved him very much,” Jardin said.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

The family says it was Christian’s first night on the job.

Edwin Sosa leaves behind his girlfriend, and a 10-month-old baby girl, who has been in and out of the hospital due to a medical condition she’s had since birth.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.