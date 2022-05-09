ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New York, New Jersey at highest average gas prices on record

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGTp5_0fXanDgn00

New York and New Jersey are now seeing their highest average gas prices on record.

New York is up to $4.51 per gallon, a 17 cent increase from last week.

New Jersey is at $4.47 per gallon, up 25 cents.

The national average is lower at $4.31 a gallon.

There is better news if you're in Connecticut, which is 1 cent below the national average.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history - $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to fall as long as the supply remains tight.

Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

ALSO READ | Mother's Day Rally: Protesters stand up for right to choose in Brooklyn

There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 20

mamamully
3d ago

cant controll us with covid anymore so they will literally squeeze us until we need the government to live. great job voting these people in who are doing it to us...

Reply(2)
13
AP_000357.885a7ab702844b788de2e5b711749535.1415
2d ago

Funny how Murphy’s installing the gas tax during the so called pandemic wasn’t taken out with the Biden price hike because it’s not the supply chain not the China biological warfare weapon and it’s definitely not a Putin price hike 🤬greedy tax and spend hypocrisy democracy democrats 🖕🏻

Reply
3
Roger Jeter
2d ago

they deserve everything they get..... when the government provides the government decides.... everything

Reply(3)
4
Related
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Lundberg Survey#Aaa Mid Atlantic#The Associated Press
fox40jackson.com

NYC politician pulls funding from Jewish museum over alleged DeSantis snub

A New York City politician has announced she is withholding discretionary funds from a Jewish museum after she said it snubbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, one of five GOP city lawmakers, said in a statement on Sunday that she would be withholding a $5,000 donation she previously planned to give the Museum of Jewish Heritage after she claimed the museum barred the Republican governor from a speaking event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Gas prices rocket to ANOTHER record high: Costs soar to $4.37 a gallon after 17-cent rise in one week due to surge in crude oil rates... but Biden's inflation speech will go after 'ultra MAGA' Republicans instead

Gas prices across the US have soared - rising 17 cents in just a week - as they hit another record high due to increasing demand and rising oil prices. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.37, AAA reported Tuesday. This surpasses the prior record...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101.5 WPDH

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
HEALTH SERVICES
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy