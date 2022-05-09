New York, New Jersey at highest average gas prices on record

New York and New Jersey are now seeing their highest average gas prices on record.

New York is up to $4.51 per gallon, a 17 cent increase from last week.

New Jersey is at $4.47 per gallon, up 25 cents.

The national average is lower at $4.31 a gallon.

There is better news if you're in Connecticut, which is 1 cent below the national average.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history - $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to fall as long as the supply remains tight.

Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

