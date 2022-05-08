ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mother-Daughter Duo To Graduate From Grambling State University

By NewsOne Staff
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSycK_0fXaNTht00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246TuK_0fXaNTht00

Source: JGI / Getty

C ommencement season is in full swing. In the sea of graduates who have exemplified dedication and perseverance is a mother-daughter duo who will walk across the graduation stage at Grambling State University. Suzzon Jiles and her daughter Trinity Humphrey both earned bachelor’s degrees from the Louisiana-based HBCU.

Suzzon, 48, has always had a passion for enriching the minds of youth through education. The mom of two helped her mother raise her nine siblings. After graduating high school, she didn’t initially consider furthering her education but years later was inspired by her 21-year-old daughter Trinity to do so. They embarked on their journeys in higher education together, supporting each other every step of the way.

“My mom actually joined, I think, during her junior year. So, we just started the journey together,” Trinity, who reportedly shares a birthday with her mother, told WGNO . “She paved the way for me, really. She made sure I was good with everything. If I told her I wanted to do something, she made sure it was done.” Although their college experiences were far from traditional due to the shift to virtual learning amid the global pandemic, they say they’re grateful to be part of the HBCU’s community.

The culmination of their hard work will be celebrated on May 12 at Grambling State University’s commencement ceremony. Trinity will receive a bachelor’s degree in Biology, and Suzzon will be awarded a bachelor’s degree in Child Development.

“Grambling State has changed my life,” Suzzon shared in a statement , according to the institution. “I’m now educated and soon to be degreed! I have enjoyed every connection I have made here, finding friends for a lifetime and a plethora of knowledge about early childhood education. I’m very much grateful for that.” She aspires to open a Monroe-based child development center.

Trinity—who plans on enrolling in the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and wants to one day become a pediatric dentist—says studying at the university has empowered her to chase her dreams boldly.

Suzzon and Trinity’s milestone comes nearly a year after another Louisiana-based mother-daughter duo made history by graduating from medical school together.

SEE ALSO:

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

Florida A&M University Receives $1.2M Endowment From Philanthropists Frank And Laura Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344fTf_0fXaNTht00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meharry Medical College#Commencement#Jgi#Hbcu#Mothersday#Trinity#Wgno
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy