ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY to fund abortion providers, nonprofits that assist women with reproductive care

By Candace McCowan
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jiRR_0fXaIcx100

While some states are working to strengthen their laws against abortion should the Supreme Court overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced a fund to support the abortion rights of low-income New Yorkers as well as people coming from states that ban abortion.

Over the weekend, James issued a statement in support of amending the state constitution to ensure the right to abortion, and on Monday, she joined other lawmakers to announce new legislation to establish a state program that would provide financial resources to abortion providers in New York.

The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program would provide funding for abortion providers and non-profit organizations to help increase access to care, funding for uncompensated and uninsured abortion care, and providing resources to support the needs of individuals accessing abortion care.

ALSO READ | Mother's Day Rally: Protesters stand up for right to choose in Brooklyn

There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.

If Roe is tossed, 26 states are expected to immediately ban abortion. The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program would support access to abortion for low-income New Yorkers and would also provide financial support for the influx of people coming to New York from other states that ban abortion.

As states have passed laws restricting access to abortion, the number of people traveling to New York for care has already grown.

According to the CDC, 9% of the abortion procedures performed in New York in 2019 were for people from out of state.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, that number is likely to increase to more than 32,000 procedures a year from individuals traveling from only Ohio and Pennsylvania to New York, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

"Bans will not stop abortions," James said. "Bans will only stop safe abortions. No matter what happens in the weeks to come, New York will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care."

The legislation, if adopted, instructs the state health department to oversee the fund and distribute money to providers and nonprofits to help increase access to care, funding for uncompensated and uninsured abortion care, and providing resources to support the needs of individuals accessing abortion care.

"It is about health, it is about justice, and it is about dignity," said state Assembly member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, a sponsor of the legislation. "Tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people are going to turn to New York for access to abortion care, and we have to be ready, willing and able to welcome everybody."

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island

A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

There are currently 22 states that have laws or constitutional amendments that already exist that would allow them to ban abortion if Roe is overturned or weakened. There are an additional four states that are likely to ban abortion in the absence of federal protections.

These 26 states are home to more than 40 million women of reproductive age.

"We know what happens when women are unable to control their own bodies and make their own choices and we will not go back to those dark times," James said. "New York must lead the fight to keep abortion safe and accessible for all who seek it."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Cdc#Reproductive#The Supreme Court#New Yorkers
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy