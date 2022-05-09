Massachusetts gas prices reach new record high of $4.39 a gallon, AAA says

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have reached a new all-time high, according to AAA . The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.39 a gallon.

That’s up 18 cents in just the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.54 lower at $2.85 a gallon.

The national average is $4.32 a gallon, AAA said Monday. California has the highest average price at $5.82 a gallon.

AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said many people are revisiting how much time they spend in the car.

“We’re seeing people driving less, trying to work from home more, trying to carpool, trying to bike and walk to work,” she told WBZ-TV.

“I had to actually buy an electric car to get to work just simply because the gas prices were so high,” said Shawn Covert, who drives from Connecticut to work in Norwood every day.

Maguire says the high cost of crude oil, which is now close to $110 a barrel, is to blame. Her advice is to shop around for the lowest prices.

“Many of the big box stores, we’re seeing significantly lower prices. Try to give your business to the most competitively priced retailer you can find,” Maguire said.

Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.27 as of Monday.