Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.manisteenews.com

manisteenews.com

Lottery State-by-State

07-08-10-12-28 (seven, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-eight) 03-08-09-11-15-17-26-30-33-35-42-54-57-58-59-60-67-68-74-75 (three, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five) Match 4. 04-07-13-18 (four, seven, thirteen, eighteen) WEST VIRGINIA. Cash 25. 02-04-13-15-18-25 (two, four, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five) Daily 3. 8-4-5 (eight, four,...
LOTTERY
manisteenews.com

Tribune celebrates Top 50 of Class of 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Huron Daily Tribune honored the best of the Class of 2022 at the Franklin Inn in Bad Axe on Thursday night. The event highlighting the Tribune Top 50 featured a special ceremony during which each student received a medal and certificate denoting their outstanding academic achievement.
BAD AXE, MI
manisteenews.com

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;86;65;86;66;Very warm;SSE;7;52%;44%;5. Albuquerque, NM;82;52;88;57;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;7%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;53;37;57;38;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;46%;2%;5. Asheville, NC;75;56;74;56;Couple of t-storms;SSE;4;71%;77%;6. Atlanta, GA;77;61;83;64;Variable cloudiness;SSE;5;59%;33%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;67;56;62;57;A stray p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

NRC decreases daily limit for lake trout in parts of Lake Huron

After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
manisteenews.com

Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday. "She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her," Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. "Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

The Nation's Weather

A broad area of showers is expected in the Midwest and. Northeast tomorrow, along with warm, humid air. Farther. south into Virginia, the Carolinas and the Ohio Valley, a. few thunderstorms may be embedded within any showers. Meanwhile, a separate area of thunderstorms is expected,. from Kansas to Wisconsin and...
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Pearl Harbor sailor ID'd, laid to rest in Missouri

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its grounds. It's where you'll find Michael Blassie, the Florissant, Missouri Vietnam veteran whose remains were identified in 1998 and removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and former lead singer of The Temptations Dennis Edwards. You'll also find legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — just a few feet behind Blassie — and longtime St. Louis Cardinals organist Ernie Hayes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
manisteenews.com

Calvary Baptist to perform 'The Miracle Worker' this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While many people know Helen Keller as an advocate for women's suffrage and persons with disabilities, students at Calvary Baptist Academy are delving into how one woman helped Keller communicate and connect with the world. The student thespians are set to perform "The Miracle Worker" this weekend for the school's spring show.
PERFORMING ARTS
manisteenews.com

Gov. Whitmer coordinates statewide response to baby formula shortage

Various state departments and Attorney General Dana Nessel are taking steps to support parents and tackle shortage head-on as Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on the manufacturer responsible for the formula recall to offer state resources to fix supply chain issues. Whitmer announced she spoke with leadership for Abbott Nutrition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state's 2020 election. Trump, who lost to...
LANSING, MI
manisteenews.com

Kentucky attorney general files for 2023 governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork Wednesday to enter the state's 2023 governor's race, hoping to ride his fights against abortion and the Democratic incumbent's coronavirus restrictions into the governor's office. Cameron, flagged by GOP leaders as a rising star in...
KENTUCKY STATE
manisteenews.com

Hurricane Hunters punished for stop to get motorcycle

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast-based Hurricane Hunters have been disciplined after their plane made an unauthorized stop to pick up a crew member's personal motorcycle. The five-member crew was spotted briefly stopping in Martha's Vineyard in March to load a vintage motorcycle, a 1970...
BILOXI, MS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
manisteenews.com

Midland's 'Mr. Gil' remembered for high-fives, spreading kindness

MIDLAND — "This isn't a job! This is my hobby!". Gilbert Rosin, better known as "Mr. Gil" to students of Adams Elementary School, loved showing up for school each day. Gilbert was the Midland Public Schools crossing guard at the Woodview Pass and Avalon Street intersection. His wife, Charlene, describes him as a kind, gentle man who dedicated his days to making school a little more fun for Adams students.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Taste of Muskegon announces restaurants, food trucks in 2022 festival

Right off Michigan's U.S. Highway 31, a developing food scene comes together each year during an event called Taste of Muskegon. The 16th annual Taste of Muskegon is set to bring more than 30 food trucks and restaurants to Hackley Park, 250 W. Webster Ave., on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.
MUSKEGON, MI
manisteenews.com

Veenstra: Hardly a farm boy

For those unaware, I'm originally from the suburbs of West Bloomfield. There isn't a farm for miles. My grandparents, with their old barn they used for storage, their tractor they used for leverage, and the vegetable garden my grandmother kept during the summer, were about the closest things to farmers there were. The only manure to be found were the bombs dogs left on the lawns. And there wasn't a single FFA in my (or any) school.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Judge suspended for hitting someone while a child watched

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court imposed an interim suspension Thursday on a southern Indiana judge arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched. The high court acted against Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell of Crawford County after it received a "Notice of Criminal Charges...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
manisteenews.com

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

LOS ALAMOS N.M. (AP) — Public schools were closed and evacuation bags packed this week as a stubborn wildfire crept within a few miles of the city of Los Alamos and its companion U.S. national security lab — where assessing apocalyptic threats is a specialty and wildland fire is a beguiling equation.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
manisteenews.com

Ypsilanti man charged with illegal entry of Huron County home

A Ypsilanti man was arrested late Thursday night by Huron County Sheriff's deputies after the man allegedly made illegal entry into a home in Lake Township. According to a press release from Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson, two deputies responded to a residence on Port Austin Road in Lake Township about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of an illegal entry.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

The Breaking Bread Village gains international attention on two-year anniversary

One of the only organizations of its kind in Michigan, The Breaking Bread Village, created by Erin Patrice at the start of the pandemic, is gaining international attention on its second birthday. The organization promotes honest conversations on some of society's current and most difficult topics and continues to gain...
ADVOCACY
manisteenews.com

Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee. In a statement, DeSantis, a Republican, called Byrd a "staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big...
FLORIDA STATE

