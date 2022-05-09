Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

For those unaware, I'm originally from the suburbs of West Bloomfield. There isn't a farm for miles. My grandparents, with their old barn they used for storage, their tractor they used for leverage, and the vegetable garden my grandmother kept during the summer, were about the closest things to farmers there were. The only manure to be found were the bombs dogs left on the lawns. And there wasn't a single FFA in my (or any) school.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO