Samoa Joe Recalls Nearly Missing ROH Supercard Of Honor

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW and Ring Of Honor star Samoa Joe was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted. He discussed how the conversation between him and AEW began following his WWE release. Joe’s agent and Tony Khan had a connection already, and he then spoke with the AEW President himself. “It...

stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Opinion: The One To Defeat Roman Reigns

It’s no secret that WWE has considered Roman Reigns their top superstar for several years. He has headlined several Wrestlemanias, won multiple championships, and has been involved with every significant storyline in the company’s recent history. That has been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic; in the Thunderdome era, he became allied with Paul Heyman and had a fantastic feud with his cousins, The Usos. As a result, the Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
FanBuzz

Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney Is a Former NFL Cheerleader, a Reality TV Star, and a Successful Businesswoman

During her days growing up in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Whitney Ward probably never pictured herself being in the NASCAR world. Yet here she is. On August 9, 2016, Whitney Ward became Whitney Dillon when she married to NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the 2018 Daytona 500.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FanSided

Edge haircut on WWE Raw has wrestling fans feeling some type of way

Following WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Edge unveiled a new haircut, and wrestling fans shared their thoughts. WWE’s premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, took place on Sunday, May 8. The card featured three rematches from WrestleMania 38, one of them being Edge vs. A.J. Styles. Much like at WWE’s biggest show of the year, Edge picked up the win, but not without some help from newest Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.
WWE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Why WWE Fans Will Probably See Less Of Roman Reigns Going Forward

WWE fans (and those who have Peacock Premium subscriptions) watched Roman Reigns once again solidify his spot as “Head of the Table” at WrestleMania Backlash. But going forward, that seat might be vacant in certain scenarios. In short, fans will probably see less of Roman Reigns going forward, and it’s all tied to a new agreement he’s reportedly worked out with the organization.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands, Plans For Heel Turn Revealed

You never know when you might see a familiar face return to WWE programming, and for weeks now WWE has been airing vignettes promoting the return of Lacey Evans on the SmackDown brand. The vignettes have been clearly positioning Evans as a babyface, but it seems that the company is now going in a different direction.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Alexa Bliss Back With a New Look

Alexa Bliss finally returned to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night Raw, looking noticeably different compared to her last match at Elimination Chamber in February. While she still had Lily with her, any other sign of her previous persona was gone and she even had an updated version of her old entrance music back. She beat Sonya Deville (who just lost her position as a WWE official) in less than a minute, nailing a DDT and a Twisted Bliss.
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns to work less house shows as part of new WWE deal

The reason behind a cryptic comment Roman Reigns made over the weekend looks to have been revealed. At a house show in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday night, Reigns said he's starting to work into "a new phase" in his career and doesn't know if he'll be back in Trenton again. Reigns thanked the crowd for their years of support.
TRENTON, NJ
The Ringer

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brett Weitz Out As TBS And TNT General Manager

Brett Weitz is out at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, TBS, TNT and TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz has exited the company. In January 2019, David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery and appointed Weitz to his now-former role of General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV. Per the report, Discovery lifestyle channels leader Kathleen Finch eliminated Weitz’s role and will now oversee the three networks herself.
BUSINESS
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre discusses his mental health problems

Drew McIntyre is now one of the pillars of the WWE roster, having finally managed to fully express his talent. The Scottish superstar had in fact made his debut on the main roster back in 2009, without ever giving the feeling of being able to be a factor. Not surprisingly,...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Got A New WWE Deal Recently

As previously reported, Roman Reigns teased a ‘new phase’ in his career at a live event and suggested he didn’t know he’d be back to Trenton, the host city. This led to speculation about his future with WWE. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was...
WWE

