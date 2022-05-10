Sunny, warm week ahead for New Jersey; rain potentially returns Friday

New Jersey will see sunny skies and warm temperatures for most of the week, after several days of cooler and rainy weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that most of the week will see clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. But he is tracking the potential for rain to return by Friday.

Monday’s overnight hours will see mostly clear skies, with some clouds in parts of the state. Temperatures will cool to the mid- to upper-40s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds along the coast. Daytime highs will be around 70 in the northern half of the state and in the upper-50s at the Shore.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees.

Thursday is poised to be the best day of the week, with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Friday is expected to see an increase in clouds. Rain may return by the evening, and may last through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.