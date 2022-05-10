ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, warm week ahead for New Jersey; rain potentially returns Friday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New Jersey will see sunny skies and warm temperatures for most of the week, after several days of cooler and rainy weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that most of the week will see clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. But he is tracking the potential for rain to return by Friday.

Monday’s overnight hours will see mostly clear skies, with some clouds in parts of the state. Temperatures will cool to the mid- to upper-40s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds along the coast. Daytime highs will be around 70 in the northern half of the state and in the upper-50s at the Shore.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees.

Thursday is poised to be the best day of the week, with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Friday is expected to see an increase in clouds. Rain may return by the evening, and may last through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

ALERT CENTER: Pierogis distributed in stores across New Jersey recalled over undeclared milk allergen

Dymski Pierogies DBA Grandma's Cuisine is recalling multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. Grandma's Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to retail stores in New Jersey. Recalled product was distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

