Scott V. Foley

I am an incumbent on the Chester Board of Education. I have been a resident of Chester for over 18 years and have been with Orange and Rockland Utilities for over 28 years where I am a manager. I have a BS degree in Psychology from Gordon College and a MS in Computer Science from NYU. Currently, I serve on the Village of Chester ZBA, the Chester School Board, and the Board of Directors for the O&R Utilities Employees Federal Credit Union. My son graduated from the Academy last year, and my daughter is finishing her junior year at the high school. Our children have been able to receive great teaching and participate in the music, athletics, Odyssey of the Mind, and other extracurricular offerings at the schools. I have volunteered for Chester Recreation as a coach and in the Scouts as a leader.

CHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO