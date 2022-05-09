ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskers Claim Series Finale With Walk-Off Single

 4 days ago

Mya Felder delivered a one-out bases-loaded walk-off single to lift the Nebraska softball team to a 5-4 win over Indiana in the eighth inning. The win gave Nebraska the series victory to cap a memorable day at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers tallied three homers to set a new school record of...

Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
Eight Huskers Honored By the Big Ten

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
St Pats to Host Husker QB Quarterback Camp

North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School will host a youth football camp hosted by Nebraska Football quarterback Matt Masker this summer. Saturday, June 11th at Knights of Columbus Field Masker will host the Masker Football Academy Youth Football Camp with two sessions, one for 2nd through 5th graders and another for sixth through eighth graders.
AUDIO: North Platte FNBO Nationals Coach Talks Upcoming Season

The North Platte FNBO Nationals Senior baseball program will kick off it’s season this coming week, May 17th with Ogallala in town and hopes are high to build on success from last year’s group that had success. The North Platte Senior’s team qualified for state and won several...
Allick, Rodriguez Named to U21 National Training Team

Twenty of the country’s top junior volleyball players – including Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick – have been selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team. The team will train May 26-June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico. Six players on the team return from the U18 National Team that took bronze at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Mexico: outside hitter/middle blocker Bekka Allick, middle blocker Eloise Brandewie, outside hitter/libero Chloe Chicoine, outside hitter/opposite Devin Kahahawai, setter Alexis Stucky and outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer.
Neely to Continue Volleyball Career at Peru State

North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose Peru because I knew I wasn’t ready to be done playing my favorite sport, and the [Peru] team was very welcoming when I visited,” Neely said. “They also have a pre-radiology program, which is the field I plan to pursue a career in. During my time here at North Platte, I have made many lifelong friendships and have had great opportunities academically and athletically. I have learned so much throughout my time here and am thankful for my coaches, teammates and the great instructors here in North Platte.”
C8, D7 & D8 District Track Results

Classes C and D held their District track meets yesterday, with state meet invites being set and some seasons coming to an end. The majority of the area’s schools competed in three districts, C8 in Southern Valley, D7 in Cambridge and D8 in Broken Bow. Full results from the meets are available below.
Pillen Takes Lead in Nebraska Gubernatorial Race

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen took the lead Tuesday evening in the GOP Nebraska Gubernatorial Race claiming over 47,000 votes and garnering nearly 33% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. In Lincoln County, Pillen claimed 837 votes. Jumping into the second spot is AG Businessman Charles Herbster, receiving over 40,000 statewide votes garnering over 28% statewide. Herbster had received over 540 votes in Lincoln County. Falling into the third spot is State Senator Brett Lindstrom claimed just under 28% of the statewide vote including 448 in Lincoln County. The GOP Victor will face off against Democrat Carol Blood who was victorious against Roy Harris by a large margin. Elsewhere in the state, the race for GOP Attorney General has Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers garnering over 81,000 votes statewide including over 1,000 in Lincoln County. In Jon Murante’s re-election campaign for State Treasurer, the former Nebraska State Senator had claimed over 58% of the statewide votes elsewhere incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen claimed over 46% of the statewide vote in his re-election campaign as well. Lt. Governor Mike Foley had claimed over 70% of the statewide vote in the race for GOP Public Auditor as he runs for the office he held before serving as Governor Pete Ricketts running mate.
Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

German Plotnikov will trade his black and gold for the blue and gold of Hofstra University next season. The two-year starter was a staple in the Knights offense as his highlight style plays electrified crowds throughout the region. Plotnikov started every game for head coach Kevin O’Connor over the course of his career, amassing 977 career points which ranks him 17th all-time in North Platte Community College history in scoring. The second-year freshman finished his career totaling 183 rebounds, 133 assists, 66 steals and 23 blocks. Plotnikov earned a number of accolades during his Knights career including back-to-back Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Region IX First Team honors. His last and most prestigious accomplishment of his Knights career came when he was selected as an honorable mention all-american by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Plotnikov finishes his career shooting 48.3 percent (335-693) from the field and 35.1 percent (54-154) from beyond the arc.
1930s Style Dust Storms Roared Across Nebraska Thursday

A 1930s style dust storm roared through Nebraska Thursday afternoon, ushered by strong winds, limiting visibility, knocking down trees, causing damage and even forcing power outages. Damage can be seen in the picture below from the Wild West Arena:. Photo taken by NEBRASKALand Days Executive Director David Fudge. Major damage...
NE Congressman Adrian Smith Secures GOP Nomination

Longtime Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith had cruised to victory Tuesday evening in the state’s primary election. The third Congressional representative received over 77% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office garnering over 1,496 votes in Lincoln County alone. However, who Congressman Smith’s Democratic challenger will be still remained somewhat of a mystery late into Tuesday evening. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office had David Else receiving nearly 52% of the third district vote as Daniel Wik garnered over 48%. Additional Congressional results can be found with the link provided below:
A Political Emphasis on Education Like Never Before

North Platte’s Elizabeth Tegtmeier has a strong lead in the race for State Board of Education, receiving over 30,000 votes according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office claiming over 62% of the statewide vote and garnering more than 5,000 votes in Lincoln County. Incumbent Robin Stevens has received 10,694 statewide votes and Pat Moore had garnered 9,055 votes with the top two vote getters advancing. In other education related races, Gothenburg Senator Matt Williams has received over 22,000 statewide votes in the race to represent Western Nebraska on the University Board of Regent. Kathy Wilmot meanwhile received 20,128 votes.
Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May 7, 2022, as the employee said she was sick. The employee was identified as thirty-four year old Cassandra Simmons of Sutherland, NE. Upon internal investigation the owner noticed the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.
Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
NSP Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide in Custer County

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45, was located deceased inside her home in the 800 block of N. 13th Street in Broken Bow. Investigators developed a suspect, identified as Ryan Miller, 47, who was the ex-husband of Angie Miller. Investigators learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went. At approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers located Miller in a pasture at that location near Anselmo. Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.
Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of a McCook Man

At 9:30 PM, May 11, 2022, the McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 in McCook according to a social media post from the McCook Police Department. A Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Eugene Bailey, age 28, of McCook was traveling westbound on B Steet when it collided with a Ford F150 operated by Solio Rodriguez, age 52, of McCook. The vehicle operated by Rodriquez was traveling eastbound on B Street attempting to turn north onto Highway 83.
North Platte CRA to Review Plans for Twin Rivers Industrial Park and Devco Housing Plans

The City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet this Friday morning at 9:00. The CRA is set to discuss and review plans for the Twin Rivers Industrial Park infrastructure and Devco Housing Redevelopment plans. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at North Platte City Hall, a live stream will be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube page as well. A copy of the agenda can be found below:
Interview: Officer Rory Little Discusses New Role with North Platte Police Department

Newly appointed North Platte Police Department Public Information Officer Rory Little joined Huskeradio’s Tristen Winder this week to discuss his time at the department and the North Platte native’s promotion. Officer Little and Winder were joined by Investigator Matt Elder, who had held the role of Public Information Officer for around two years prior to his promotion with the North Platte Police Department to the role of Investigator.
