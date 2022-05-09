Huskers Claim Series Finale With Walk-Off Single

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen took the lead Tuesday evening in the GOP Nebraska Gubernatorial Race claiming over 47,000 votes and garnering nearly 33% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. In Lincoln County, Pillen claimed 837 votes. Jumping into the second spot is AG Businessman Charles Herbster, receiving over 40,000 statewide votes garnering over 28% statewide. Herbster had received over 540 votes in Lincoln County. Falling into the third spot is State Senator Brett Lindstrom claimed just under 28% of the statewide vote including 448 in Lincoln County. The GOP Victor will face off against Democrat Carol Blood who was victorious against Roy Harris by a large margin. Elsewhere in the state, the race for GOP Attorney General has Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers garnering over 81,000 votes statewide including over 1,000 in Lincoln County. In Jon Murante’s re-election campaign for State Treasurer, the former Nebraska State Senator had claimed over 58% of the statewide votes elsewhere incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen claimed over 46% of the statewide vote in his re-election campaign as well. Lt. Governor Mike Foley had claimed over 70% of the statewide vote in the race for GOP Public Auditor as he runs for the office he held before serving as Governor Pete Ricketts running mate.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO