Public Health

Amy Schumer Tests Positive For Covid; Revives Racy Oscars Joke From Cutting Room Floor

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KIDd_0fXW4iU200
Amy Schumer walking on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) AP

Amy Schumer is on the mend after testing positive for Covid-19, the comedian shared via Instagram. She was forced to cancel her performance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival after confirming the diagnosis on Saturday following a successful appearance the night prior.

Schumer is currently keeping her social media followers updated on how she’s keeping busy while sick with cheeky videos. Two things she admits she’s obsessed with is the way her voice now sounds like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

“All that matters to me at this point is Anna Delvey,” Schumer said in an Instagram video. “My whole world is Anna Delvey, that’s who I am now,” she added.

Schumer tested positive just days after she joked about not having had Covid while visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers. She teased, “I’m kinda smug about it. I haven’t had it yet. He’s looking out,” she quipped while pointing towards the sky.

Although fans missed out on her show last night, Schumer brought her A-game on Friday riling up crowds by sharing a raunchy joke that didn’t make the cut at the Oscars.

Alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, Schumer served as a cohost of the 94th Annual Academy Awards in late March.

Watch the NSFW comedy bit below.

Comments / 0

