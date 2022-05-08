ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Kyaik Min Tan

 4 days ago

Kyaik Min Tan, of Monroe, New York died at his residence on May 1, 2022 surrounded by his...

Bernice A. Golden

Bernice A. Golden, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Jacob and Beatrice (Friedman) Rosenberg, she was born on July 1, 1925, in New York, NY. Bernice was an Accountant...
CAMPBELL HALL, NY
Edward L. Miele

On May 3, Edward “Ed” “Snook” “Woodman” and his favorite, “Poppies” Miele was reunited with his beloved daughter Melanie in heaven. Edward, a former resident of Southfields, NY, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2022 at Sapphire Rehabilitation Center at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. He was 83 years old.
SOUTHFIELDS, NY
Kathleen P. Debold

Kathleen P. Debold passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Bridget (Callan) and Francis Devlin, Kathleen was born on March 12, 1938, in Queens, NY. Kathleen was a Customer Service Representative for Citibank Corporation in...
WARWICK, NY
Robin Mulhare

Robin Mulhare passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY at the age of 57 years old. Daughter of Carol (Wood) Speechley and the late Francis Speechley, she was born on April 29, 1965, in Suffern, NY. Robin lived nearly her entire...
NEW CITY, NY
Hudson Valley writer to hold writing workshops at Harriman Cafe

Hudson Valley Writer to Hold a Series of Workshops in July and August at Harriman Café. May 4, 2022, Monroe, NY – Long time Hudson Valley writer, MJ Hanley-Goff, will hold a series of six writing workshops at the Kulture Café in Harriman, a new coffee shop. The series will focus on creative writing tips and memoir writing, while students work on their own writing projects.
HARRIMAN, NY
Donna M. Pascullo

Donna M. Pascullo passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 55 years old. Daughter of Charles Howard Crover, and Charlotte (Roarke) Crover, Donna was born on December 13, 1966, in Newburgh, NY. Donna was a School Bus Driver for Monroe-Woodbury Central...
HARRIMAN, NY
Explore 18th century daily life at Hathorn house on Founders’ Day

Friends of Hathorn will present a Founders’ Day living history event on the grounds of the Old Stone House Inn on May 21. Visit the historic Gen.John Hathorn home for a day of exploring daily life in the late 18th century, focusing on Hathorn’s militia and all the people of the area during the Revolution.
MUSIC
Police blotters April 30

Walfer Cruz Morales, 21, of Spring Valley, was charged with trespassing, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for May 18. Celina Mendez Toribio, 20, of Spring Valley, was charged with trespassing, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket. May 1. Beerl Stauber, 30, of Monroe, was charged...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
MW school tax hike to be 1.9% despite 6.8% budget increase

A recent special meeting of the Monroe Woodbury Board of Education began with a slide show of budget priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. “We wanted to help the community understand our thinking behind this budget,” said Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez. The budget includes a 6.8% increase over last year,...
MONROE, NY

