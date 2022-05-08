Louise Galeoto

Kathleen P. Debold passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Bridget (Callan) and Francis Devlin, Kathleen was born on March 12, 1938, in Queens, NY. Kathleen was a Customer Service Representative for Citibank Corporation in...
Donna M. Pascullo passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 55 years old. Daughter of Charles Howard Crover, and Charlotte (Roarke) Crover, Donna was born on December 13, 1966, in Newburgh, NY. Donna was a School Bus Driver for Monroe-Woodbury Central...
On May 3, Edward “Ed” “Snook” “Woodman” and his favorite, “Poppies” Miele was reunited with his beloved daughter Melanie in heaven. Edward, a former resident of Southfields, NY, entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2022 at Sapphire Rehabilitation Center at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. He was 83 years old.
Bernice A. Golden, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Jacob and Beatrice (Friedman) Rosenberg, she was born on July 1, 1925, in New York, NY. Bernice was an Accountant...
Hudson Valley Writer to Hold a Series of Workshops in July and August at Harriman Café. May 4, 2022, Monroe, NY – Long time Hudson Valley writer, MJ Hanley-Goff, will hold a series of six writing workshops at the Kulture Café in Harriman, a new coffee shop. The series will focus on creative writing tips and memoir writing, while students work on their own writing projects.
Walfer Cruz Morales, 21, of Spring Valley, was charged with trespassing, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for May 18. Celina Mendez Toribio, 20, of Spring Valley, was charged with trespassing, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket. May 1. Beerl Stauber, 30, of Monroe, was charged...
The Warwick Valley Chorale will offer two performances of its 81st annual Spring concerts. This season’s repertoire will include a program of American music, ranging from the early 19th Century to Broadway hits to music from Dr. Gwyneth Walker, led by interim conductor Dennis English and accompanied by Gail Johnson,
Friends of Hathorn will present a Founders’ Day living history event on the grounds of the Old Stone House Inn on May 21. Visit the historic Gen.John Hathorn home for a day of exploring daily life in the late 18th century, focusing on Hathorn’s militia and all the people of the area during the Revolution.
A recent special meeting of the Monroe Woodbury Board of Education began with a slide show of budget priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. “We wanted to help the community understand our thinking behind this budget,” said Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez. The budget includes a 6.8% increase over last year,...
