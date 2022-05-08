ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coquet Island puffin-cams reveal birds' burrow lives

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird lovers can now get a glimpse of a pair of puffins' underground home life in real time. A webcam has been installed in the nest of the couple on Coquet Island, off the Northumberland coast. The birds, which make nests...

#Birds#Puffin#Burrows#Rspb Nature Reserve
