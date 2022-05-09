ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 news LIVE: Miami Grand Prix reaction as Lewis Hamilton bemoans Mercedes strategy after Max Verstappen win

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Follow live news and reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.

Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris , set up a thrilling finish.

The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.

But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.

Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

