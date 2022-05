Richard Hannon's Miami Girl looks to book her ticket to Royal Ascot in a red-hot edition of York's Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes on Friday. It would be no surprise to see many of these reoppose in either the Queen Mary or Albany Stakes later in the summer, but it is Hannon's impressive Newmarket scorer that is chalked up as the general market leader for this five-furlong event.

