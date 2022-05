WGOLF: Dawgs Move Into Second Place at NCAA Albuquerque Regional. Led by a pair of 3-under tallies from Jenny Bae and Candice Mahé, the Georgia women’s golf team fired a 4-under 284 in Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. That effort was the low team loop of the day and pushed the Bulldogs to second place on the team leaderboard.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO