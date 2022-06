Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During the pandemic, Aaron Mulherin would travel as far as 150 miles from his home in Marion, Iowa, to do jobs for his glass installation company. But with a gallon of gas in Iowa now going for $4.73, compared to $2.88 a year ago, he has had to shrink that radius to around 60 miles.

6 DAYS AGO