Yorba Linda, CA

OCSD Searching For Missing Teen, 15, In Yorba Linda

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORBA LINDA (CNS) - The Orange County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help today to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing...

Man arrested for kidnapping and raping Santa Ana woman

A Santa Ana man is behind bars after a woman accused him of kidnapping and raping her in a vacant house. The suspect, 30-year-old Juan Aguilar Garcia, was booked for multiple sexual assault-related charges at Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. The victim, a 40-year-old Santa Ana...
SANTA ANA, CA
Irvine PE teacher arrested for allegedly giving football players Adderall

An Irvine physical education teacher was arrested this week after he allegedly gave Adderall to players on the football team, officials said. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old Foothill Ranch resident, was arrested after he allegedly provided prescription medication to students at Portola High School, the Irvine Police Department said Thursday. Staff at the high school notified […]
IRVINE, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Orange County, CA
Orange County, CA
California Crime & Safety
3 Teens Found Shot, 1 Dead in Corona

Corona police found three teens shot at an apartment building in Corona early Thursday morning after responding to a shooting that occurred around 12:45am on the 1300 block of Circle City Drive. One of the teen victims was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The other two teen victims were listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made yet and the motive is under investigation.
CORONA, CA
Three killed in wreck on PCH in Newport Beach

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Town of Onondaga Teen Wanted In Hit And Run Fatality

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. - A Town of Onondaga teen wanted after striking two people and leaving the scene. Last week Luis Berrios and his uncle were walking along Meredith Avenue when they were struck from behind by a white SUV that drove away from the scene. Luis died at...
ONONDAGA, NY
Multiple People Injured In Shooting Outside High School Graduation

Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a high school graduation ceremony in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Thursday (May 12) night. The Hot Springs Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a large fight that broke out in the parking lot of the Hot Springs Convention Center after the graduation ceremony had finished.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Water basin body identified

A 39-year-old resident of Orange has been identified by Anaheim police as the man whose body was found in a water basin on Sunday evening. According to APD, the decedent is Starwalking-Joseph Wayne Lignowski. On Sunday at about 5:36 p.m., Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a report of...
ORANGE, CA
Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

LOS ANGELES - Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sheriff’s deputies injured in crash in Rosemead

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were transported to the hospital Tuesday night after they were involved in a traffic collision in Rosemead. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in front of the Royal Inn Motel on the 2600 block of San Gabriel Boulevard. Video from Sky5 showed a sedan which appeared to have crashed […]
ROSEMEAD, CA
Omaha Friday Shooting Investigation

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a stretch of North 30th Street just after midnight. They say Malcolm Montgomery was found at 30th and Dodge Streets and a suspect vehicle described as a red GMC Acadia was located abandoned after a crash on Highway 75, south of Ames Avenue.
OMAHA, NE
Students sickened after eating chips laced with marijuana in Perris

A scary day in school for several Enchanted Elementary School students who were rushed to the hospital after eating what investigators said were hot Cheetos laced with marijuana. Raquel Miranda felt helpless Thursday morning, after her 9-year-old daughter unknowingly ingested marijuana."I just waned to hurry up and get here, see what's going on with her. Nobody wanted to give me answers," Miranda said. Her daughter, Davina, said that her throat and stomach hurt and she was dizzy. The cannabis in question was undetectable at first because it was infused into a common snack food, a bag of hot Cheetos. "I'm like these don't taste...
PERRIS, CA
Man arrested after roommate found deceased inside shared residence

A 22-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested after police found his deceased roommate inside their shared residence. The suspect, Marlon Garcia, had been forbidden by court order to go to the residence, which he shared with his 59-year-old roommate, Santos Castillo of Anaheim. At about 6:30 PM on May 3rd, Anaheim police received a call that Garcia was at the residence, located in the 500 block of N. Philadelphia Street.
ANAHEIM, CA
Human Remains Found in Search Possibly Connected to Brittanee Drexel Case

Investigators say human remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown, South Carolina. According to sources, the search was connected to Brittanee Drexel's disappearance. A person of interest in Drexel's case was arrested last week. Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice. Drexel was 17-years-old when she vanished while on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. The date for the alleged obstruction of justice offense was April 25, 2009. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near a subdivision. Heavy equipment has been in and out of the search area throughout the night and into Thursday. Moody is a convicted sex offender. He kidnapped and raped an 8-year-old girl in California in the 1980s and served 21 years in prison.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Child, 2 adults duct-taped during home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Police are searching for three home-invasion robbers who duct-taped residents, including an 11-year-old child, before ransacking a home in Riverside. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane, a Riverside Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators say three men armed with handguns entered the home and forced two adults and the […]
RIVERSIDE, CA

