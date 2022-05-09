OCSD Searching For Missing Teen, 15, In Yorba Linda

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

