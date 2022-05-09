ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security breach puts hundreds of UC Berkeley apartments at risk

berkeleyside.org

2 men arrested after carjacking of BHS Mountain Bike Team members

Two men who have been linked by authorities to at least six separate carjacking cases around the Bay Area in recent months, including the carjacking of members of the Berkeley High Mountain Bike Team, are in custody this week in San Mateo County facing felony charges. Police in Berkeley, Oakland,...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge approves $500K in Richmond police failure to intervene case

RICHMOND, Calif. - A federal judge has approved a settlement forcing the city of Richmond to pay more than $500,000 to a man beaten by a deputy during a traffic stop. U.S. Magistrate Alex Hse on Tuesday ruled in favor of plaintiff Ricardo Hernandez and against police officer Brandon Hodges.
RICHMOND, CA
Government Technology

They Called 911 in Oakland, Calif., and Were Told to Wait

(TNS) - A loud crash shook Lena Ohta awake just after 11 p.m. on a rainy Thursday night in April. Startled out of bed, she peered through a window of her bungalow in Oakland's Maxwell Park neighborhood, and saw that a giant sport utility vehicle had rammed through her fence.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Moss Beach volunteer attacked by SF man, prosecutors say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors. Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing […]
MOSS BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda deputies make big fentanyl bust in high school parking lot

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Alameda County sheriff's deputies have arrested four suspects and seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, a kilogram of heroin, and $139,000 in cash in an after-hours bust at McClymonds High School parking lot in Oakland.The department was quick to point out that the bust had nothing to do with the high school, but that the suspects may be facing enhanced charges because the arrests came within 1,000 feet of a school.It also was another sign of the Bay Area's massive problem with fentanyl use.On Monday, parents of a 15-month-old girl were arrested in Santa Rosa when fentanyl...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man sentenced in 2017 Richmond pot grow shootout

OAKLAND (CBS SF)  -- A 30-year-old Oakland man was sentenced Thursday to more than 6 years in federal prison for his participation in a failed robbery and ensuing shootout at a Richmond marijuana grow in 2017.U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Vernell Thrower pleaded guilty to his participation in the shootout and was given additional time for admitting to the sale of a machine gun.Thrower admitted that he and two others broke into a Richmond warehouse containing a large marijuana grow during the late evening of August 1 and early hours of August 2, 2017.Once inside, they cut 200 marijuana...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

San Francisco Boba Shop Was Allegedly a Front for an International Criminal Operation

Following an extensive year-long investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has accused the husband of a Tenderloin boba shop owner with running an international fencing operation out of the small drink cafe. The San Francisco Chronicle reports officials suspect Quoc Le, whose wife owns the Quickly bubble tea cafe on Larkin Street, was involved in an auto-theft ring; the investigation has led to the recovery of “more than 1,000 laptops, phones, cameras and other devices,” which officials say are valued at more than $100,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Bay Area Scientists Sound the Alarm That Omicron Subvariants Are Reinfecting People Like Mad

Local wastewater data indicate COVID-19 infections may have doubled in the last two weeks, as new variant “sublineages” are finding ever-new ways to evade the antibodies. It’s getting more and more difficult to keep track of how many new different COVID-19 variants are popping up these days. We thought things were bad when the coronavirus started spawning new Greek alphabet letters like Delta and Omicron. Now the variants are splitting off into different and identifiable subvariants of Omicron like BA.2, and then from there “sublineages” like BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.13, like they were the names of the umpteenth different iOS updates that are being forced onto your phone every couple of weeks.
SCIENCE
KTVU FOX 2

Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead. Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline. Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident faces fentanyl distribution charge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident is facing a fentanyl distribution charge following his arrest in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District in February. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Mainor Escoto appeared in United States District Court in San Francisco. According to court documents, Escoto was arrested on a warrant on February 16 when he was located […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay retail centers bought for more than $100 million

LAFAYETTE — Two retail centers at prime locations in the East Bay city of Lafayette have been bought by a veteran real estate investment firm from the Midwest in a deal that tops $100 million. La Fiesta Square and Lafayette Mercantile were purchased by affiliates controlled by SITE Centers,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

The Brentwood Police Department reported that they had traveled to the State of Texas to arrest Kevin Brown of San Pablo for crimes he committed in the city of Brentwood. According to Brentwood Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the crime occurred on April 9 at a home within the city. Crimes include being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and residential burglary. No other information on the incident was released.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA

